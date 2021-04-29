Great Outfits in Fashion History: Yara Shahidi in a Pink Cloud of Giambattista Valli Couture

Photo:Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Marie Claire

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Most of the outfits we feature in this series were admired from afar via some type of screen, but I actually got to see this Yara Shahidi look IRL when I covered the red carpet for Marie Claire's 'Fresh Faces' event in Hollywood back in 2018. As soon as I saw her arrive, those almost comically massive, baby pink bows put an instant smile on my face. Like so many things Giambattista Valli does, this couture dress was just so unabashedly feminine and sweet, and no one could have worn it better than a then-18-year-old Shahidi, who was simply radiating light and positive energy.

It was also a noteworthy example of a celebrity having fun on the red carpet, something we haven't seen in some time. As usual, Jason Bolden killed it on the styling front, pairing the head-turning dress with complementary dangly pink earrings and strappy silver heels that brought out the shimmering details at the hem and neckline.

If you want to have your own baby-pink moment this summer, check out a few options in the gallery below.

