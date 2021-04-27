Must Read: Zazie Beetz Gets an 'Elle' Rising Stars Cover, 'Harper's Bazaar' Beauty Issue Spotlights Precious Lee, Hailey Bieber and More

Photo: Adrienne Raquel/Courtesy of Hearst

Zazie Beetz gets an Elle Rising Stars cover

Zazie Beetz joins Olivia Rodrigo as one of Elle's Rising Stars, fronting the magazine's May 2021 issue. Photographed by Adrienne Raquel and profiled by Morgan Jerkins, the actor talks about being an introvert on set, dealing with imposter syndrome, using her platform to spotlight the climate movement and more. {Elle}

Harper's Bazaar's May 2021 Beauty Issue stars Precious Lee, Hailey Bieber and more

For its May 2021 Beauty Issue, Harper's Bazaar tapped "five of fashion's most exciting faces" to appear on its covers: Precious Lee, Rianne Van Rompaey, Hailey Bieber, Liu Wen and Adwoa Aboah. You can see all five in the gallery below, and read their stories on harpersbazaar.com now and on newsstands on May 4. {Harper's Bazaar}

Fashion artisans and small manufacturers hit hard by India's second Covid-19 wave

In Business of Fashion, Casey Hall writes about how India's Covid-19 crisis is affecting the country's apparel manufacturing industry, with small businesses and artisans specializing in embroidery, beading and appliqué being especially hard-hit by this second wave. {Business of Fashion}

An update from Preachers 'n' Sneakers, including merch and a new book

Whitney Bauck caught up with @preachersnsneakers' Ben Kirby two years after his account first went viral to discuss what has happened since and his new book, "PreachersNSneakers: Authenticity in an Age of For-Profit Faith and (Wannabe) Celebrities," which will be published later this month, for the New York Times. {New York Times}

Princess Diana's wedding dress will go on display at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana's iconic David and Elizabeth Emanuel 1981 wedding dress will be a part of an upcoming fashion exhibition at Kensington Palace titled "Royal Style in the Making," which will open this summer and will feature "never-before-seen items from the archives of some of the most celebrated royal couturiers of the 20th century, set alongside examples of the glittering gowns and stylish tailoring created for three generations of royal women," Town & Country reports. Tickets are available for purchase here. {Town & Country}

