The Best Looks From the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The red carpet is coming back, slowly but surely.

At last night's 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, a handful of celebrities — still way fewer than what we would expect for this particular event in any other year — came together IRL in Los Angeles to toast some of the fan-favorite films and series from the past year, as well as popcorn trophy-specific moments like Best Hero, Best Kiss and Best Villain. And as they're easing back into the step-and-repeat routine, celebrities aren't letting go of the fun, risk-taking fashion that has defined the last fifteen months of unprecedented red carpets.

Check out the gallery below for some of our favorite style moments of the night, from "Zola" stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough both in sparkly Gucci to Lana Condor in sequined cheetah spots.

12 Gallery 12 Images

