absolute R relations Is Hiring A Beauty Account Executive In New York, NY

We are a boutique PR agency located in midtown Manhattan specializing in all that is beauty. VERY IMPORTANT, YOU MUST HAVE BEAUTY PR EXPERIENCE FOR THIS POSITION.
Author:
Publish date:

absolute R relations is looking for a Beauty Account Executive. We are a boutique PR agency located in midtown Manhattan specializing in all that is beauty. VERY IMPORTANT, YOU MUST HAVE BEAUTY PR EXPERIENCE FOR THIS POSITION. AS WELL AS A PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF PITCHING AND PLACEMENTS… No recent new grads (sorry!)

This position is a hybrid of in-person as well as WFH (for now)

We are looking to fill this role ASAP. We offer a terrific work life balance and fun, creative clients to pitch! This position calls for strong pitching skills and excellent relationships to match with influencers. We offer summer hours, your Birthday off and a fun, fabulous work atmosphere.

Requirements:

  • 4-year college degree
  • At least two years of beauty and wellness PR experience (agency preferred)
  • Very strong beauty and wellness media relationships with editors, influencers, bloggers, etc.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to think outside the box and be strategic.
  • Strong skills with Office Suite, Adobe Photoshop and Cision
  • Ability to multi-task and work both independently and part of a team
  • An understanding of social media platforms

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Strong relationship with editors and influencers; generating press coverage for clients on a national and regional level
  • Securing top-tier press
  • Manage junior staff
  • Planning for client events, initiatives and ZOOM desksides
  • Managing accounts and being client facing
  • Develop creative press materials as well as influencer monitoring
  • Develop content for client social media

Please send your resume to Colleen@absoluteRrelations.com with salary requirements and the subject line “Account Executive”

