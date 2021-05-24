AM:PR Is Hiring A Freelancer Public Relations Coordinator In New York, NY

All candidates must be highly motivated, strong relationships and have at least 1-2 years of relevant PR experience.

AM:PR is a full-service boutique fashion public relations agency looking to hire a Freelance Public Relations Coordinator. Based out of New York City, AM:PR caters to both established and emerging designers for their branding needs. Since its inception, AM:PR’s track record for success in celebrity, editorial and event driven public relations has grown exponentially.

All candidates must be highly motivated, strong relationships and have at least 1-2 years of relevant PR experience. We are looking for a manager with a positive work ethic, results driven, effective communicator, highly organized and enjoy working in a thriving team environment. 3 - 4 days in office.

DO NOT APPLY IF YOU HAVE NO PRIOR FASHION PR EXPERIENCE

Key Responsibilities:

Must have Fashion PR experience

Must have experience representing fashion brands

Must have press contacts at New York City and national publications & broadcast outlets

Build and maintain relationships with editors, stylist, celebrity publicist, journalists, etc.

Update media list with national and regional press and bloggers

Daily outreach to media outlets and securing press coverage in top national, regional and online media outlets

Writing press releases, weekly/monthly reports, and event recaps

Collect press clippings and organize media reports

Must be enthusiastic and self-motivated to work on multiple accounts

Requirements :

At least two years of public relations, marketing, editorial, or agency experience

Bachelor degree in communications, marketing or related field preferred

Must be detailed oriented, highly motivated, team player, able to work in a fast-paced environment, positive attitude, and ability to meet deadlines

Excellent verbal, written and organizational skills are a must

Must already have media contacts and lists

To Apply: Please send your resume to Alison@AMPRNewYork.com, subject line Freelance PR Coordinator.