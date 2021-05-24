AM:PR Is Hiring A Freelancer Public Relations Coordinator In New York, NY
AM:PR is a full-service boutique fashion public relations agency looking to hire a Freelance Public Relations Coordinator. Based out of New York City, AM:PR caters to both established and emerging designers for their branding needs. Since its inception, AM:PR’s track record for success in celebrity, editorial and event driven public relations has grown exponentially.
All candidates must be highly motivated, strong relationships and have at least 1-2 years of relevant PR experience. We are looking for a manager with a positive work ethic, results driven, effective communicator, highly organized and enjoy working in a thriving team environment. 3 - 4 days in office.
DO NOT APPLY IF YOU HAVE NO PRIOR FASHION PR EXPERIENCE
Key Responsibilities:
- Must have Fashion PR experience
- Must have experience representing fashion brands
- Must have press contacts at New York City and national publications & broadcast outlets
- Build and maintain relationships with editors, stylist, celebrity publicist, journalists, etc.
- Update media list with national and regional press and bloggers
- Daily outreach to media outlets and securing press coverage in top national, regional and online media outlets
- Writing press releases, weekly/monthly reports, and event recaps
- Collect press clippings and organize media reports
- Must be enthusiastic and self-motivated to work on multiple accounts
Requirements :
- At least two years of public relations, marketing, editorial, or agency experience
- Bachelor degree in communications, marketing or related field preferred
- Must be detailed oriented, highly motivated, team player, able to work in a fast-paced environment, positive attitude, and ability to meet deadlines
- Excellent verbal, written and organizational skills are a must
- Must already have media contacts and lists
To Apply: Please send your resume to Alison@AMPRNewYork.com, subject line Freelance PR Coordinator.