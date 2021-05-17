AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

AMANDA UPRICHARD, a growing fashion label based in New York City, seeks a strategic, imaginative Marketing Director to create and lead initiatives that expand brand awareness, product lines, and customer base.

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!

Please only candidates with at least 5 years’ experience in the fashion or clothing/design field to apply.

Specific Responsibilities:

Create annual marketing plan with measurable objectives to be executed by yourself and the marketing team under your direction.

Develop and manage department budget and spend pacing

Build and direct a strong, nimble marketing team for results across channels.

Lead brand development in the US and opening markets in Asia and Europe, working closely with Founder

Grow market share horizontally with new customer segments and vertically with new products

Perform data analysis and execute data-informed plans that improve customer experience and drive business growth. Report on key marketing analytics to senior leadership

Plan and coordinate market launches with Sales Director

Other responsibilities as they arise to grow business

Requirements

Master’s Degree in Marketing Preferred.

5 years + Experience as Fashion Marketing Director a must.

Demonstrated Team Leadership Experience

Detailed oriented with strong analytical mind

Expert ability to think strategically and act creatively

Strong coaching and people development skills

Good sense of humor/works well under pressure.

Please send resumes with cover letter to: resumes625@gmail.com