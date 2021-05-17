Great Outfits in Fashion History: Andra Day in Custom Vera Wang at the 2021 Oscars

This was the showstopper of the pandemic-era awards season.
Andra Day at the 2021 Oscars in custom Vera Wang.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Andra Day was one of the highlights of the 2021 awards season. (Shoutout to stylist Wouri Vice.) She consistently showed up ready to impress in everything from Chanel to Prada, even if the red carpet only stretched from her kitchen to her living room. When the in-person Oscars finally arrived in April, she continued that streak in a slinky, sequin cut-out number instead of a basic ball gown. 

The dress — a custom design by Vera Wang — has all the makings of a showstopper: a jaw-droppingly high slit, a sparkling gold coating and a big, midriff-baring cut-out. Her hair, which she wore in bouncy curls piled high on her head, rounded out the metallic moment. 

The form-fitting, liquid gold getup, which was made by welding tiny pieces of chain link metal together, is a "hello I'm here" garment that was the perfect choice to close out the pandemic-era awards circuit. It's also exactly what I hope to wear to my first in-person party. Ahead, a few pieces that will help you recreate Day's glittering look. 

off-white sequin dress
aliette dress
michelle mason dress
7
Gallery
7 Images

