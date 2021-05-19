Missoni Loses Creative Director

Angela Missoni, the longtime designer and the daughter of brand founders Rosita and Ottavio, will step back from the role but remain at the company.

Photo: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

After over two decades, Angela Missoni is handing over the creative reins to her family's business.

In an interview with Tim Blanks in Business of Fashion, the Italian designer announced that she would be stepping down as creative director of Missoni, the brand founded by her parents, Rosita and Ottavio, in 1953. (She's been in the role since 1997.) Longtime design director Alberto Caliri will take over on an interim basis, overseeing Missoni's Spring 2022 collection, according to WWD.

Over the past few years, there have been a series of internal changes at Missoni S.p.A. In 2018, FSI Mid-Market Growth Equity Fund acquired a 41.2% stake in the company, with the Missoni family owning the rest of the business. Last May, Livio Proli came in as its new — and first — CEO. Then, earlier this year, as part of a restructuring in response to Covid-19, Missoni put a pause on M Missoni, with creative lead Margherita Maccapani Missoni (Angela's daughter) leaving her role at the label.

Speaking with Vogue this week, Proli confirmed that the plan is to replace Missoni as creative director. Angela isn't going far, though: She intends to remain the company's president. She told Business of Fashion's Blanks she just wanted a change.

"I had my satisfaction, but I think it's about time that I got on with my own life," Missoni said. "At the moment I really want to enjoy the fact that I won't have this schedule, that I might go to the seaside in the middle of September, or I can go skiing in February."

