Missoni Loses Creative Director

Angela Missoni, the longtime designer and the daughter of brand founders Rosita and Ottavio, will step back from the role but remain at the company.
Author:
Publish date:
Angela Missoni acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Missoni fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall:Winter 2020-2021

After over two decades, Angela Missoni is handing over the creative reins to her family's business.

In an interview with Tim Blanks in Business of Fashion, the Italian designer announced that she would be stepping down as creative director of Missoni, the brand founded by her parents, Rosita and Ottavio, in 1953. (She's been in the role since 1997.) Longtime design director Alberto Caliri will take over on an interim basis, overseeing Missoni's Spring 2022 collection, according to WWD

Over the past few years, there have been a series of internal changes at Missoni S.p.A. In 2018, FSI Mid-Market Growth Equity Fund acquired a 41.2% stake in the company, with the Missoni family owning the rest of the business. Last May, Livio Proli came in as its new — and first — CEO. Then, earlier this year, as part of a restructuring in response to Covid-19, Missoni put a pause on M Missoni, with creative lead Margherita Maccapani Missoni (Angela's daughter) leaving her role at the label. 

Speaking with Vogue this week, Proli confirmed that the plan is to replace Missoni as creative director. Angela isn't going far, though: She intends to remain the company's president. She told Business of Fashion's Blanks she just wanted a change. 

"I had my satisfaction, but I think it's about time that I got on with my own life," Missoni said. "At the moment I really want to enjoy the fact that I won't have this schedule, that I might go to the seaside in the middle of September, or I can go skiing in February."

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

Fausto Puglisi
News

Fausto Puglisi Named 'Creative Consultant' at Roberto Cavalli

His first collection for the brand will debut in early 2021.

Business

Ottavio Missoni Dies at 92

Ottavio Missoni, co-founder of the Missoni brand, died this morning at the age of 92. According to a statement from the brand, Ottavio "passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family," in Sumirago, Italy.

Business

Missoni to Show Menswear Collection as Scheduled But Family Probably Won't Attend

"In order to give continuity," the Missoni company said its menswear show will take place in Milan Sunday as scheduled. WWD reports it will be shown "solely to press and buyers."

Business

Still No Sign of Plane Carrying Vittorio Missoni, Family Holds Out Hope [Updated]

As you may have heard, reports surfaced this weekend that a small plane carrying Vittorio Missoni (the eldest of three heirs to the Italian fashion house and current CEO of the brand), his wife, Maurizia Castiglioni, and two other Italians, disappeared off the coast of Venezuela Friday. Three days later, the search continues for the missing plane.