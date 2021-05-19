Autumn Adeigbo Is Hiring An Apparel Production/ Fulfillment Manager In West Hollywood, CA

ABOUT AUTUMN ADEIGBO

Autumn Adeigbo designs colorful, fashion-forward clothing for women who like to stand out in a crowd. Autumn is devoted to positively impacting the lives of women across cultures by utilizing female-owned production facilities in the U.S., and providing global artisans with meaningful employment and fair wages.

DESCRIPTION:

Autumn Adeigbo is looking for an Apparel/Production Fulfillment Manager that focuses on DTC and Wholesale production management. This individual plays a crucial role in managing the production for RTW and lifestyle goods for a fast growing company that projects. The Apparel Production Fulfillment Manager thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with ever-shifting needs. This person works closely with the founder and CEO executing critical production operations on a day-to-day basis.

Your Roles & Responsibilities:

+ Overseeing DTC and wholesale production management: both RTW and lifestyle goods.

+ Managing relationships with factories, pattern makers, marking and grading facilities, and fabric / trim mills to meet deadlines and track each step of the development and production process.

+ Procuring fabric/ trims and notions for make-to-order items, and materials for wholesale orders.

+ Negotiating production and sampling costs with factories, fabric mills and pattern makers.

+ Maintaining/overseeing spec sheets, BOMS, WIP reports, and costing including calculating yields, fabric, duty, and well as cut and sew. Proactively meeting goal margins. Keep detailed spreadsheets with all above info to track orders and meet deadlines successfully.

+ Ordering inventory (DTC goods for the website).

+ Appropriating fabrics and trims from Europe, Asia, and local suppliers from sample yardage to production. Source by comparison raw materials and trims as needed. Order all packaging for garments - tissue paper, labels, hangtags etc.

+Creating and managing design schedule - time and action calendar from research and sourcing, sampling, fittings to final samples.

+ Managing design schedule, keeping development process on track.

+ Ensuring quality control and checking all production before delivery so that we consistently produce beautifully constructed garments.

+ Fostering impactful factory relationships & writing factory pos.

+Proactively sourcing materials.

+ Recruiting and managing fulfillment and production intern(s) for additional support.

+ Managing fulfillment- hire fulfillment associate(s) & train them to ship supplies and inventory (shipping boxes, tissue paper, labels, branded material etc.).

+ Maintaining vigilance over costing, sourcing and shipping materials to assure highest margin.

+ Developing vendor compliance manual / company processes content.

+ Keeping a clean and orderly workspace.

Who you are:

+ Passionate about sustainability and conceptualizing and implementing ways of creating more ethical and sustainable sourcing, production and distribution methods.

+ Innovative, proactive, a strategic thinker / planner with an entrepreneurial mindset.

+ Solution focused and have a genuine desire to work in a collaborative environment.

+ Highly creative and organized with the ability to handle multiple priorities, complete tasks/projects in accordance with stated deadlines

+ Truly Service minded, positive and enthusiastic

+ Exceptionally organized

+ An outstanding written and verbal communicator

What your experience brings:

+ Minimum 5-7 years of related experience; specifically, fashion production management within a luxury or contemporary space

+ Exemplary leadership capabilities; cultivating relationships with production partners and managing a team

+ Ability to manage costing for garments and stay within budget

+ Superior understanding of garment construction as well as technical knowledge of production

+ Wide-ranging understanding of domestic and overseas PD/production

+ Proficient in patterns, clothing construction, marking/grading, cutter’s must, tech packs/BOM

+ Bachelor’s Degree (preferred)

+ Knowledge of sourcing in NY, LA and internationally

+ Factory Relationships in Los Angeles and/ or New York city- internally a plus

+ Familiarity of production of accessories, lifestyle goods and home goods a plus

+ Comprehensive knowledge in Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, Power point) and email (e.g. Outlook)

+ Able to move heavy items - may include overhead lifting, pulling and pushing of items up to 25 lbs.

What Autumn Adeigbo can offer you:

+ An exciting opportunity to be a part of a new, exciting, in-demand fashion space

+ Competitive salary with potential stock options

+ A fun exciting and fast paced work environment

+ Please submit cover letter and resume with ‘Apparel Production/ Fulfillment Manager' in the subject to: Careers@autumnadeigbo.com