Must Read: Awkwafina Covers 'Allure,' Andra Day Fronts 'InStyle'

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Awkwafina covers Allure

Awkwafina is Allure's June/July 2021 cover star, photographed by Christine Hahn. Editor-in-chief Michelle Lee interviewed the actor for the accompanying story, in which she talks about her upcoming projects (including Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and season two of "Nora From Queens"), AAPI representation in Hollywood and the rise in hate against the community and more. {Allure}

Andra Day fronts InStyle

Andra Day appears on the June 2021 cover of InStyle, shot by Emily Malan and profiled by Rebecca Carroll. The "United States vs. Billie Holiday" star discusses her career in music, her move to acting (and being nominated for an Oscar for her very first movie role), her portrayal of Holiday and more. {InStyle}

Laverne Cox is coming to the E! red carpet

Following the news that longtime host Giuliana Rancic would be stepping down from her post on E!'s red carpet, NBCUniversal announced that Laverne Cox will be taking over that coverage — and be working on some "celebrity-based interview specials" — beginning with the 2021 awards season, Deadline reports. Cox said: "For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!'s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can't wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey." {Deadline}

Haute Couture fashion week will happen in person

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced on Tuesday that it had been cleared to host physical shows and presentations during Haute Couture fashion week in July, "in accordance with a specific health protocol and conform to measures determined by public authorities," per WWD. So far, the only house to confirm that it will be showing a collection is Chanel. {WWD}

JINsoon launches collaboration with Suzie Kondi

JINsoon is dropping three limited-edition nail polish shades with Suzie Kondi, drawing from the designer's Spring 2021 color palette and Luis Barragán-inspired collection. The colors — Lavanda, Piedra and Palma — will be sold as a box set ($42) at Suzie Kondi stores and suziekondi.com, or individually ($18) at jinsoon.com. JINsoon and JINsoon Nail Spas founder Jin Soon Choi said of the polishes: "Inspired by [Kondi's] downtown chic loungewear, these shades are the perfect pairing for a transitional summer look." See and shop them all in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

