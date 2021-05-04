Must Read: Bad Bunny Covers 'W,' Leta Shy Named Editor-in-Chief of Self

Photo: Martine Syms for "W" Magazine

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Bad Bunny covers W

W Magazine's annual Music Issue stars Bad Bunny, the 27-year-old Grammy Award winner that worked overtime during the pandemic to release three new albums and become 2020's most streamed artist on Spotify. The superstar spoke with Abby Aguirre about optimism, his creative process and his upcoming acting roles, including his role in the highly anticipated film, "Bullet Train" alongside Brad Pitt. {W}

Leta Shy named editor-in-chief of Self

Condé Nast announced that Leta Shy would run its digital-only health and fitness title Self on Monday. Shy most recently served as the global commerce category director of health, beauty and fitness for the publisher's consumer marketing division, and prior to that she served as interim editor-in-chief and executive editor of Self. In her new role, Shy will be responsible for developing and creating Self's content across all platforms including digital, video and social, and will report to Anna Wintour. {Fashionista inbox}

The messy truth about fashion plagiarism

Is there a way to protect designers from copycats? This is the question Eliza Huber seeks to answer in a piece for Refinery29. Huber spoke with several indie talents who've had their designs stolen, as well as fashion's favorite lawyer Julie Zerbo, to explore the issue of inspiration versus imitation, and what small brands can do to lessen their chances of getting ripped off. {Refinery29}

Upcycled by Miu Miu to collaborate with Levi's

Upcycled by Miu Miu is teaming up with Levi's to create a sparkly denim capsule. The collection features Levi's men's 501s and trucker jackets from the '80s and '90s personalized with hand-embellished crystals, pearls and Art Deco-inspired leather patches. The capsule will be available mid-May at select Miu Miu boutiques and on the brand's website. {WWD}

Céline Samaan-Vernon is sparking environmental justice reform through fashion

Serena Daniari profiled Céline Samaan-Vernon for The Huffington Post's Culture Shifters series. Daniari writes that Semaan-Vernon, one of 19 game-changers recognized, "aims to transcend the aesthetic and visual functions of garments, and instead foster urgent political and sociological change through the design and production of clothing." There's never been a more pressing time for Semaan-Vernon's work, which Daniari argues contributes "to the advancement of human rights and social equity." {The Huffington Post}

Homepage photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

