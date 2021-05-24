The Best Looks From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

As the U.S. continues to open up, awards shows seem to be working toward "business as usual." That's the impression viewers might get from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which had an actual carpet (though with each celebrity keeping a respectful, six feet-ish distance from others), mega-watt performances and (masked) crowds of fans.

The fashion alone was worth tuning into, from Gabrielle Union's absolutely spectacular white embellished Prada dress to BTS's coordinated — and always dance-friendly — suiting for their first-ever performance of their latest single, "Butter." Catch up on all the best looks from the BBMAs in the gallery, below.

14 Gallery 14 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.