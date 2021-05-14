17 Blonde-Hair Toners to Fight Brassiness In-Between Salon Appointments

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Whoever first said blondes have more fun probably wasn't thinking about the upkeep and maintenance associated with having golden, highlighted or full-on bleached hair color.

Strands that looked buttery and bright in the salon chair can easily turn brassy, harsh and dull as time goes by, so it's worth investing in some at-home toners — whether in the form of purple shampoo, styling mousse, leave-in drops or in-shower masks — for maintaining blonde hair in-between salon appointments.

"Purple shampoos work to tone your hair by counteracting yellow and brassy tones brought on by sun and heat," Meri Kate O'Connor, a colorist at Loft 647 in West Hollywood, told Fashionista in a previous interview. "I typically recommend them for clients who want a bright, cool blonde tone."

O'Connor also recommended avoiding any "yellow-toned" ingredients, such as argan or olive oil, which can turn blonde tones dull and yellow. For her blonde clients in particular, she advises avoiding products that contain sulfates, which are particularly harsh on hair and color. For best results with purple toning products, O'Connor suggests using at-home formulas once every two weeks, gradually building up to more regular use.

"Over-using it can put too much of a deposit on your hair, which can leave your tone a lot cooler than you intended," she said.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up the very best purple hair toners on the market right now, with a formula for every user preference (plus some stellar drugstore versions under $10). Click through to see and shop them all.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Editor's note: This story contains reporting by Ruby Buddemeyer that originally appeared on Fashionista in 2018.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.