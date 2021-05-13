The Best Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Moments of All Time

The Best Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Moments of All Time

From Kristen Stewart in Chanel to Naomi Campbell in Alaïa to Elle Fanning in... well, everything.
Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

From Kristen Stewart in Chanel to Naomi Campbell in Alaïa to Elle Fanning in... well, everything.

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival brings us some of the most iconic, jaw-dropping and glamorous fashion moments on some of the biggest stars from around the globe. However, like many other events in the past year-plus, it's been first postponed, then canceled, then reimagined. It's indeed returning this summer (a few months after it typically occurs) — though, it's unclear if we'll have the usual stream of photos of a Chanel-clad Kristen Stewart or a dressed-for-the-theme Elle Fanning coming from the French Riviera. 

What we'll always have, though, is decades' worth of looks to revisit, many of which are just as strong and awe-inducing today. So, we're looking back at the most iconic fashion moments (within our Getty Images subscription) from Cannes Film Festivals past, from Rihanna in Dior Haute Couture to Naomi Campbell in Alaïa... and in Alexander McQueen... and in — well, you get it. See all of our favorites in the gallery below. 

