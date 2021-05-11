16 Matte Nail Polishes and Top Coats to Transform Your Manicure

Also known as the easiest DIY nail art you'll ever do.
What's the easiest, most fool-proof DIY nail art you can possibly do? Make it matte. The minimalist effect of having perfectly polished nails that aren't shiny is as effortlessly cool as it gets — which is probably why the matte manicure is a staple of backstage beauty season after season. Just about every nail brand now makes some form of matte polish or topcoat, so there are plenty of options to choose from to achieve the velvety texture of your manicure dreams.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up our favorite matte nail polishes, as well as a whole bunch of mattifying top coats to transform any manicure into a shine-less wonder. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

