9 SPF-Spiked Balms to Protect Your Lips

As anyone who has ever experienced a lip sunburn will attest, you don't want to neglect your mouth.

Take it from literally anyone who has ever experienced a lip sunburn before: It's well worth investing in a lip balm with SPF.

Especially as we look toward a hopefully-less-mask-covered future, our mouths may be left newly vulnerable to sun damage. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, UV radiation from sun exposure is the leading risk factor for lip cancer, and lips are among the most-often neglected areas when it comes to sunscreen application. The organization also points out that it's crucial to seek out lip balms with built-in sun protection since "shiny lip balms and gloss without an SPF designation actually attract the sun, which can lead to painful burns and skin damage."

That's where these 9 sunscreen-spiked lip balms come in. There's a formula for every preference, including ultra-luxurious options, tinted versions, glossy-finish ones and drugstore picks. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

