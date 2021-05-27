Must Read: Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele to Speak at 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier Has a New Creative Director

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele will speak at Vogue's upcoming Forces of Fashion conference

As part of Vogue's 2021 Forces of Fashion conference — happening virtually on July 7 and 8 — Met Gala co-chair and Gucci muse Billie Eilish will appear alongside Alessandro Michele and Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi to discuss "fashion, music and more," the magazine teased this week. You can see all the confirmed speakers and buy tickets for the event at vogueforcesoffashion.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

Jean Paul Gaultier has a new creative director

It's a new era at Jean Paul Gaultier, the brand — one that includes collaborating with a different house every season. And now, Florence Tétier is taking over the reins from Jean Paul Gaultier, the person. The newly appointed creative director spoke with Vogue's Laird Borrelli-Persson about what can we expect from this chapter and why his main goal is to "keep Jean Paul's legacy alive." {Vogue}

The strategy behind new Mugler

In Business of Fashion, Robert Williams speaks with creative director Casey Cadwallader about his work at Mugler, the brand's popularity among artists and customers alike, and much more. {Business of Fashion}

Gap, Inc. and Walmart partner to launch Gap Home

Gap, Inc. is teaming up with Walmart to enter a brand-new category: home. The two companies will enter a "strategic partnership" to introduce Gap Home exclusively on walmart.com on June 24. Products will span décor, dining, bedding and bath, with prices starting at $15.88 (for a Washed Denim Pillow) and going up to $64.98 (for a T-shirt Soft Jersey Reversible King Comforter Set). {Fashionista Inbox}

On shopping Christopher John Rogers x Target

Joan Summers writes in Jezebel about wanting to buy "beautiful gowns for my brand new body" and turning to Christopher John Rogers's collaboration with Target to do so: "I generally follow the timeless fashion adage that clothing shouldn't wear a person, the person should wear the clothes. But with Rogers, I'm willing to make an exception. Even though my body will be drastically changing, just once, I want clothing to be the spectacle." {Jezebel}

