BPCM Is Hiring A Showroom Manager In Los Angeles

BPCM is hiring a Showroom Manager for our Los Angeles office. We are seeking candidates who are self-starting individuals who have a strong interest in fashion, beauty and culture and the ability to thrive in a deadline driven environment to join our team. This is an amazing opportunity to gain great experience and exposure into the world of PR. Our ideal candidates must have strong communication and writing skills, superb multi-tasking abilities and they must be comfortable dealing with all levels of staff and clients. Having had previous PR/Marketing/Influencer internships is preferred.

Your Day-to-Day:

Work with multiple teams including VIP, Beauty, Influencer and TWS to manage and support with all Showroom activity, inclusive of product seeding

Take on a leadership role with regards to recruiting, training and managing interns

Responsible for the general housekeeping of Showroom, ensuring it is kept orderly, tidy and merchandised at all times

Develop and manage relationships with editors, stylists and influencers by handling pulls for showroom requests

Assist Partner with scheduling, travel and organization

Coordinate seasonal press reviews

Manage deliveries and inventory of seasonal collections

Utilize Fashion GPS for trafficking samples;

Manage International shipments and transfers of inventory;

Coordinate with the Showroom Manager in New York and in London regarding shared collections

Heavily assist the VIP, PR and Beauty teams during events and awards seasons

Assist the team with monitoring and reporting on press coverage across clients

Remain knowledgeable and up to date on all client collections; Inventory all collections on arrival and ensure that inventory is replenished from returns on a daily basis

Assist with telephone and general email inquiries, and follow through thoroughly

Help coordinate all necessary materials for meetings

Sort and distribute incoming mail

Correspond with Finance team on accounting matters

Coordinate bills and checks received with Finance team

Reconciling and coding company card statements

Work with Director of Operations with onboarding new hires

Acting as the liaison with building management, cleaning company, office supply company and other miscellaneous vendors to ensure a conducive working environment for staff

Coordinate master keys, lighting, plumbing, cleaning with building management

Maintain and coordinate office computers; trouble shoot phone systems, copiers and fax machine

Order supplies for office, kitchen and cleaning needs

What you bring to the team:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Public Relations, Communications or related field

Public relations internship or job experience

Knowledge and interest in fashion & beauty industries as well as the VIP/Influencer landscape

Exceptional at keeping things organized, able to multi-task and juggle priorities

You have impeccable time management skills - managing your own time and the time of others

Strong oral & writing communication skills

Savvy social & interpersonal skills to deal effectively with all business contacts

Computer experience required, including but not limited to MSWord, Excel, Outlook and Fashion GPS

APPLY VIA https://bpcm.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=85