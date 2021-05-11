BPCM Is Hiring An ASSISTANT ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE In New York, NY

BPCM NYC is seeking talented candidates to join our growing team as an Assistant Account Executive to work across a portfolio of fashion and accessories clients across the luxury and commercial sectors.

BPCM NYC is seeking talented candidates to join our growing team as an Assistant Account Executive to work across a portfolio of fashion and accessories clients across the luxury and commercial sectors. We are looking for energetic, positive applicants who can work closely with the Fashion PR Department supporting across all client activities. Agency experience is preferred and strong written communication skills are essential. The ideal candidate will have solid experience within a showroom and/or PR department.

Responsibilities will be (but are not limited to):

Ability to manage delivery and inventory of seasonal collections and reporting

Work with Associate Account Executives and Account Executives to facilitate all sample trafficking for collections

Assisting in securing print, online and broadcast placements for clients as directed by senior team members

Monthly and weekly client reports including, edit/credit report, weekly/monthly summation, inventories, product pitching and public relations calendar published credits, sample credits and PR activity, based on client needs

Fielding all press/sample requests for clients, tracking samples between publications and client offices

Remain knowledgeable and up to date on all client collections

Develop and manage relationships with editors and stylists

Assist in facilitating showroom pulls with editors and stylists

Track and monitor secured press for the your accounts, checking for new issues and credits to distribute to team in a timely manner

Keep up-to-date credit charts in spreadsheet

Handle correspondence with external entities for general day-to-day press requests

Maintain press/market contact lists and ensure that all editor information is current and up-to-date in Fashion GPS database.

Ensure there are up-to-date media lists for market for Women’s, Men’s, Accessories, Retail/Business, and other categories related to the client, as well as current lists for event coverage, fashion/accessories websites & blogs, influencer lists, as relevant per client

Create market pitches with trends and new items

Assist PR team with event logistics, organization and set up of press days and special events

Be available to work events across the company

Desired Skills & Experience:

Passionate about researching and championing for DEI initiatives, both internally and externally

Previous experience, at least one year , within a showroom or PR department (agency or in-house)

, within a showroom or PR department (agency or in-house) A true interest in fashion and accessories and the fashion industry

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain relationships

Problem solving and solution oriented with a proactive attitude

Working knowledge of FashionGPS

Proficient computer skills i.e., Excel and Word (to intermediate level)

To Apply: Please send your resume to fashion@bpcm.com, subject line Assistant Account Executive.

Why BPCM:

We believe that where you work matters and, as a career community, we know a thing or two about what makes employees happy! You'll be working in a space surrounded by great teammates in a fast-paced, high-achievement culture committed to excellence for our clients. We offer a competitive salary, medical/dental, vision, 401K, Commuter Benefits, FSA, summer hours and a generous PTO policy. The job description is to be used merely as a guide of expectations rather than an exhaustive list of all duties and competencies. All requirements and skills are subject to change as business needs evolve.