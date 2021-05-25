Brock Collection Is Bringing Its Bustiers to H&M This Summer

Photo: Courtesy of H&M

H&M has teamed up with Brock Collection to bring fashion's most sought-after, wallet-breaking bustiers and brocades to the masses.

The collaboration, which launches in select stores and on H&M's website on June 24, leans into Brock Collection's signature romance and whimsy, making it the perfect Victorian vibe check for your closet. In a press statement, Maria Östblom, H&M's Head of Design, said that the retailer was drawn to the American fashion brand because "their designs always feel down-to-earth, thoughtful and easy to wear. I believe that's the key to their success. We want to celebrate romance and make it accessible to the many."

Fans of Brock Collection's antique-y prints and ladylike ties will be pleased with the way these sweet accents have been brought into the affordable range. The ready-to-wear offerings include prairie-perfect dresses, ballon-sleeve blouses, corset-style crop tops and easy-to-wear jeans, in a soft palette of black, pale pinks, off-white, cream and washed denim. Accessories, like chunky gold charm bracelets and pearl-beaded bags, compliment the unfussy elegance of the clothes.

"Brock Collection has always been about connecting the threads between uptown polish paired with a down to earth ease, which we are so happy to bring to a new audience," said Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, designers and co-founders of Brock Collection, in the release. "Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless."

See a sneak peek at some of the pieces from H&M's upcoming collaboration with Brock Collection, below.

32 Gallery 32 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.