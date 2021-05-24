Calle Del Mar Is Hiring An Executive Assistant to the Creative Director In Los Angeles
Calle Del Mar luxury knitwear line based in Los Angeles-- known for their contagious use of color, laid back sets and strong focus on local & thoughtful production.
Looking for someone who is discreet, thoughtful, eloquent & detail oriented. Candidate must be extremely organized, meticulous and an efficient multitasker. Candidate must have exceptional verbal and written communication skills, be a proactive hands-on problem solver, and a great listener with strong people skills. This job will require a unique flexibility, juggling details & deadlines, continuously adapting and improv organizational systems to ensure the founder's professional efficiency and personal wellbeing are optimized. The role also encompasses office management and the ideal candidate will serve as a reliable foundation for our small but ambitious company, providing a calm and positive influence in creating team harmony.
Responsibilities:
- Right hand to Creative Director/Founder of Company
- Take pride in maintaining a beautiful, tidy and well organized studio environment
- Maintain stock of refreshments, studio supplies & branded items.
- Manage & track deliveries, pick-ups and couriers & shipments to and from the studio
- Assist & coordinate press previews & buying appointments in Los Angeles, New York & Paris
- Coordinate meetings across time zones, responding to changing schedules and priorities
- Manage company calendar, including boss’s personal work calendar, confirming appointments, calls and travel schedule.
- Coordinate, pack & create packing lists for press pulls & VIP clients
- Work with Creative Director to prioritize press pulls & assist in handling correspondence with Press and VIP customers including booking pulls & private shopping appointments
- Handle and coordinate sample repairs and cleaning
- Coordinate Photoshoots, Video Shoots, Product Shots.
- Ship direct to consumer orders, handle light customer service & returns
- Manage & maintain Inventory
- Manage shipping and receiving of international and domestic wholesale including generating and reviewing commercial invoices, communicating with freight forwarders, sending order confirmations & shipping confirmations to buyers
- Coordinate deliveries with factories and suppliers
- Assist production team in getting factories everything they need
- Assist Production team in generating POs for yarn and track deliveries to factories
- Ensure Creative Director’s schedule runs smoothly throughout the day — including take care of logistical and operation details that need to get done to relieve schedule
- Personal Assistance for Creative Director: gifting, reservations, errands, research, coordinate accommodation arrangements for domestic and international travel
- Occasional Invoice management & Expense reconciliation.
- Available for extended hours and weekends when necessary. The role offers flexible working. The candidate will be based partly remotely and between the Calle Del Mar studio & Creative Director’s Home.
Requirements:
- Must have car & valid drivers license.
- Candidate must have at least 5+ years of work experience most preferably in an operations, logistical or administrative role in a creative industry.
- Proficient in Google Suite and Microsoft Office
- Calm under pressure, willing to be ‘hands on’ to get the job done
- Highly organized, flexible with excellent attention to detail
- Ability to define priorities at any given moment, ensure deadlines are met, questions are answered, and requests are addressed proactively and promptly.
- Positive Attitude and natural ability to implement processes and systems from scratch to improve work efficiency, productivity and optimize work environment
- Timely and Eloquent correspondence & follow up skills
Desirables:
- Adobe Indesign or Illustrator
- Experience in Fashion or Luxury Goods
- Quick Books Proficient
- Shopify Experience
Salary: DOE
Email CV and cover letter to careers@calledelmar.us