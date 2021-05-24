Sponsored Story

Calle Del Mar Is Hiring An Executive Assistant to the Creative Director In Los Angeles

Calle Del Mar is looking for a dynamic and committed Executive Assistant to support our Founder and Creative Director based in Los Angeles.
Author:
Publish date:

Calle Del Mar luxury knitwear line based in Los Angeles-- known for their contagious use of color, laid back sets and strong focus on local & thoughtful production. 

Looking for someone who is discreet, thoughtful, eloquent & detail oriented. Candidate must be extremely organized, meticulous and an efficient multitasker. Candidate must have exceptional verbal and written communication skills, be a proactive hands-on problem solver, and a great listener with strong people skills. This job will require a unique flexibility, juggling details & deadlines, continuously adapting and improv organizational systems to ensure the founder's professional efficiency and personal wellbeing are optimized. The role also encompasses office management and the ideal candidate will serve as a reliable foundation for our small but ambitious company, providing a calm and positive influence in creating team harmony.

Responsibilities:

  • Right hand to Creative Director/Founder of Company
  • Take pride in maintaining a beautiful, tidy and well organized studio environment
  • Maintain stock of refreshments, studio supplies & branded items.
  • Manage & track deliveries, pick-ups and couriers & shipments to and from the studio
  • Assist & coordinate press previews & buying appointments in Los Angeles, New York & Paris
  • Coordinate meetings across time zones, responding to changing schedules and priorities
  • Manage company calendar, including boss’s personal work calendar, confirming appointments, calls and travel schedule.
  • Coordinate, pack & create packing lists for press pulls & VIP clients
  • Work with Creative Director to prioritize press pulls & assist in handling correspondence with Press and VIP customers including booking pulls & private shopping appointments
  • Handle and coordinate sample repairs and cleaning
  • Coordinate Photoshoots, Video Shoots, Product Shots.
  • Ship direct to consumer orders, handle light customer service & returns
  • Manage & maintain Inventory
  • Manage shipping and receiving of international and domestic wholesale including generating and reviewing commercial invoices, communicating with freight forwarders, sending order confirmations & shipping confirmations to buyers
  • Coordinate deliveries with factories and suppliers
  • Assist production team in getting factories everything they need
  • Assist Production team in generating POs for yarn and track deliveries to factories
  • Ensure Creative Director’s schedule runs smoothly throughout the day — including take care of logistical and operation details that need to get done to relieve schedule
  • Personal Assistance for Creative Director: gifting, reservations, errands, research, coordinate accommodation arrangements for domestic and international travel
  • Occasional Invoice management & Expense reconciliation.
  • Available for extended hours and weekends when necessary. The role offers flexible working. The candidate will be based partly remotely and between the Calle Del Mar studio & Creative Director’s Home.

Requirements:

  • Must have car & valid drivers license.
  • Candidate must have at least 5+ years of work experience most preferably in an operations, logistical or administrative role in a creative industry.
  • Proficient in Google Suite and Microsoft Office
  • Calm under pressure, willing to be ‘hands on’ to get the job done
  • Highly organized, flexible with excellent attention to detail
  • Ability to define priorities at any given moment, ensure deadlines are met, questions are answered, and requests are addressed proactively and promptly.
  • Positive Attitude and natural ability to implement processes and systems from scratch to improve work efficiency, productivity and optimize work environment
  • Timely and Eloquent correspondence & follow up skills

Desirables:

  • Adobe Indesign or Illustrator
  • Experience in Fashion or Luxury Goods
  • Quick Books Proficient
  • Shopify Experience

Salary: DOE

Email CV and cover letter to careers@calledelmar.us

Related Stories

image Exec Asst _winnie
Careers

Talent Suede Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In Los Angeles, CA

Executive Assistant needed for a state-of-the-art Spa/ Gym in downtown Los Angeles, CA. Creative, fun, and team-oriented office vibe.

1.jpg
Careers

Frank Reps Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In Los Angeles

Frank Reps is a fashion based Artist Agency representing Hair, Makeup, Stylists and Set Designers for the fashion industry with offices in NYC and Los Angeles. We are currently seeking an Executive Assistant for one of the agency partners.

goodskin
Careers

GoodSkin Los Angeles Is Hiring A Part-Time Receptionist/Executive Office Assistant/Skin Care Consultant

GoodSkin Los Angeles is hiring for the position of a part time receptionist/executive office assistant/skin care consultant in Los Angeles, California.

six one
Sponsored Story

Six One Is Hiring An Account Executive In Los Angeles

Six One is seeking experienced candidates for a full-time Account Executive role to join our beauty, wellness and lifestyle team in Los Angeles.