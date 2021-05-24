Calle Del Mar Is Hiring An Executive Assistant to the Creative Director In Los Angeles

Calle Del Mar is looking for a dynamic and committed Executive Assistant to support our Founder and Creative Director based in Los Angeles.

Calle Del Mar luxury knitwear line based in Los Angeles-- known for their contagious use of color, laid back sets and strong focus on local & thoughtful production.

Looking for someone who is discreet, thoughtful, eloquent & detail oriented. Candidate must be extremely organized, meticulous and an efficient multitasker. Candidate must have exceptional verbal and written communication skills, be a proactive hands-on problem solver, and a great listener with strong people skills. This job will require a unique flexibility, juggling details & deadlines, continuously adapting and improv organizational systems to ensure the founder's professional efficiency and personal wellbeing are optimized. The role also encompasses office management and the ideal candidate will serve as a reliable foundation for our small but ambitious company, providing a calm and positive influence in creating team harmony.

Responsibilities:

Right hand to Creative Director/Founder of Company

Take pride in maintaining a beautiful, tidy and well organized studio environment

Maintain stock of refreshments, studio supplies & branded items.

Manage & track deliveries, pick-ups and couriers & shipments to and from the studio

Assist & coordinate press previews & buying appointments in Los Angeles, New York & Paris

Coordinate meetings across time zones, responding to changing schedules and priorities

Manage company calendar, including boss’s personal work calendar, confirming appointments, calls and travel schedule.

Coordinate, pack & create packing lists for press pulls & VIP clients

Work with Creative Director to prioritize press pulls & assist in handling correspondence with Press and VIP customers including booking pulls & private shopping appointments

Handle and coordinate sample repairs and cleaning

Coordinate Photoshoots, Video Shoots, Product Shots.

Ship direct to consumer orders, handle light customer service & returns

Manage & maintain Inventory

Manage shipping and receiving of international and domestic wholesale including generating and reviewing commercial invoices, communicating with freight forwarders, sending order confirmations & shipping confirmations to buyers

Coordinate deliveries with factories and suppliers

Assist production team in getting factories everything they need

Assist Production team in generating POs for yarn and track deliveries to factories

Ensure Creative Director’s schedule runs smoothly throughout the day — including take care of logistical and operation details that need to get done to relieve schedule

Personal Assistance for Creative Director: gifting, reservations, errands, research, coordinate accommodation arrangements for domestic and international travel

Occasional Invoice management & Expense reconciliation.

Available for extended hours and weekends when necessary. The role offers flexible working. The candidate will be based partly remotely and between the Calle Del Mar studio & Creative Director’s Home.

Requirements:

Must have car & valid drivers license.

Candidate must have at least 5+ years of work experience most preferably in an operations, logistical or administrative role in a creative industry.

Proficient in Google Suite and Microsoft Office

Calm under pressure, willing to be ‘hands on’ to get the job done

Highly organized, flexible with excellent attention to detail

Ability to define priorities at any given moment, ensure deadlines are met, questions are answered, and requests are addressed proactively and promptly.

Positive Attitude and natural ability to implement processes and systems from scratch to improve work efficiency, productivity and optimize work environment

Timely and Eloquent correspondence & follow up skills

Desirables:

Adobe Indesign or Illustrator

Experience in Fashion or Luxury Goods

Quick Books Proficient

Shopify Experience

Salary: DOE

Email CV and cover letter to careers@calledelmar.us