Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cameron Diaz in Emanuel Ungaro at the 2002 Oscars

The actor whipped up this look with the help of her makeup artist Gucci Westman.

Cameron Diaz in Emanuel Ungaro at the 2002 Oscars. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Cameron Diaz got ready for early aughts premieres with the help of what many of us use to secure a last-minute party dress — a credit card. Back then, the actor famously bought many of her red carpet dresses from Barneys. This wasn't the case for the 2002 Oscars, although much of the prep behind that look felt very relatable in a phone-a-friend to borrow clothes kind of way.

In an episode of Gucci Westman's YouTube series "Makeup & Friends," Diaz gave us behind-the-look intel on the floral Emanuel Ungaro gown she wore to the Academy Awards that year, saying that she "forgot" she was going and didn't have a dress. Luckily, Westman was able to call in a favor and procure the floral, floor-length wrap dress for her.

Diaz put her casual-chic spin on the ensemble by throwing her hair up into a messy pony and adding a chunky turquoise bracelet, which she admitted to spending $20 on in the latest issue of InStyle. Westman finished the look with minimal makeup.

The effort that goes into the making of a red carpet look today — even for a virtual awards season — is much more involved and often requires a team of creatives, but the ease with which Diaz put herself together for one of the biggest night's of the year is worth emulating as we prepare for what could be a dressed-to-the-nines summer of vaccinated fun. Ahead, shop wrap dresses that will help you feel effortless and ready for the Oscars, even if you're just going to the grocery store.

