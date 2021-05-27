Sponsored Story

CARLUS AGENCY IS SEEKING A WHOLESALE INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (Paid Internship)

CARLUS Agency is a Boutique Sales & Consulting firm for premium fashion, lifestyle and interior design brands.
Author:
Publish date:
LOGO carlus

Available immediately for 6 months internship
Paid Internship
Office in Tribeca, New York

DESCRIPTION

Carlus Agency is looking for a Wholesale Intern, to take on responsibilities including, but not limited to:

  • Preparing collection and sales materials for seasonal markets
  • Assisting during market / selling appointments within a showroom setting
  • Ability to implement merchandising concepts as directed by management
  • General showroom / collection up keep and hospitality
  • Assist in the management of wholesale sample request, reorder request and return request
  • Ability to work with inter-company systems for note taking, data input and order processing
  • Updating company spreadsheets with up-to-date, accurate and relevant information
  • Wholesale calendar / appointment organization
  • Assist with daily office tasks and errands
  • New client research
  • Prospecting existing and new markets, stores, …

PROFILE

Desired Skills & Experience:

  • At minimum, 3 Days of Open Availability (M-F, regular office hours)
  • A good attitude with a desire to learn and work within the fast-paced fashion industry
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and Microsoft office skills
  • Ability to operate independently, as well as to be a team player
  • Strong organizational skills, with a pro-active and problem-solving approach to tasks
  • Detail oriented with strong analytic skills
  • Independant

SPECIFIC NEEDS

  • Your resume
  • A quick cover letter that gives us a sense of your personality
  • Links to your blog, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Pinterest, etc…

EMAIL Julien Cavaille
J@JULIENCARLUS.COM
JULIENCARLUS.COM

Related Stories

DSC_1142
Careers

Carlus Agency Is Seeking A Wholesale Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

CARLUS Agency is a boutique Sales & Consulting firm for premium fashion, lifestyle and interior design brands.

DSC_1142
Careers

CARLUS Agency Is Seeking A Wholesale Intern In New York, NY

CARLUS Agency is a Boutique Sales & Consulting firm for premium fashion, lifestyle and interior design brands.

DSC_1142
Careers

CARLUS Agency Is Seeking Fashion PR / Sales Intern In New York, NY

CARLUS Agency is an international team, focusing on fashion, design and lifestyle public relations, marketing, branding and sales development.

DSC_1142
Careers

CARLUS Agency Is Seeking Interns In New York, NY

CARLUS is a boutique New York & Dubai-based PR & Sales firm for fashion, beauty, lifestyle and hospitality.