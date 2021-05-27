CARLUS AGENCY IS SEEKING A WHOLESALE INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (Paid Internship)
Available immediately for 6 months internship
Paid Internship
Office in Tribeca, New York
DESCRIPTION
Carlus Agency is looking for a Wholesale Intern, to take on responsibilities including, but not limited to:
- Preparing collection and sales materials for seasonal markets
- Assisting during market / selling appointments within a showroom setting
- Ability to implement merchandising concepts as directed by management
- General showroom / collection up keep and hospitality
- Assist in the management of wholesale sample request, reorder request and return request
- Ability to work with inter-company systems for note taking, data input and order processing
- Updating company spreadsheets with up-to-date, accurate and relevant information
- Wholesale calendar / appointment organization
- Assist with daily office tasks and errands
- New client research
- Prospecting existing and new markets, stores, …
PROFILE
Desired Skills & Experience:
- At minimum, 3 Days of Open Availability (M-F, regular office hours)
- A good attitude with a desire to learn and work within the fast-paced fashion industry
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and Microsoft office skills
- Ability to operate independently, as well as to be a team player
- Strong organizational skills, with a pro-active and problem-solving approach to tasks
- Detail oriented with strong analytic skills
- Independant
SPECIFIC NEEDS
- Your resume
- A quick cover letter that gives us a sense of your personality
- Links to your blog, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Pinterest, etc…
EMAIL Julien Cavaille
J@JULIENCARLUS.COM
JULIENCARLUS.COM