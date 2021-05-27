Carlus Agency Is Seeking A Wholesale Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

CARLUS Agency is a Boutique Sales & Consulting firm for premium fashion, lifestyle and interior design brands.

Available immediately for 6 months internship

Paid Internship

Office in Tribeca, New York

DESCRIPTION

Carlus Agency is looking for a Wholesale Intern, to take on responsibilities including, but not limited to:

Preparing collection and sales materials for seasonal markets

Assisting during market / selling appointments within a showroom setting

Ability to implement merchandising concepts as directed by management

General showroom / collection up keep and hospitality

Assist in the management of wholesale sample request, reorder request and return request

Ability to work with inter-company systems for note taking, data input and order processing

Updating company spreadsheets with up-to-date, accurate and relevant information

Wholesale calendar / appointment organization

Assist with daily office tasks and errands

New client research

Prospecting existing and new markets, stores, …

PROFILE

Desired Skills & Experience:

At minimum, 3 Days of Open Availability (M-F, regular office hours)

A good attitude with a desire to learn and work within the fast-paced fashion industry

Excellent communication, interpersonal and Microsoft office skills

Ability to operate independently, as well as to be a team player

Strong organizational skills, with a pro-active and problem-solving approach to tasks

Detail oriented with strong analytic skills

Independant

SPECIFIC NEEDS

Your resume

A quick cover letter that gives us a sense of your personality

Links to your blog, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Pinterest, etc…

EMAIL Julien Cavaille

J@JULIENCARLUS.COM

JULIENCARLUS.COM