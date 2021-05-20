Great Outfits in Fashion History: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the Most Elegant Strapless Dress

Photo: George De Sota/Liaison

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

"Chic" is certainly an overused word when it comes to style, but if there's one person it describes with undeniable accuracy, it's Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

It would also not be hyperbole to refer to her as a style icon, as the former Calvin Klein publicist practically defined the '90s minimalist movement. She never had a bad look, but the strapless black outfit she wore to a gala in 1998 is really speaking to me right now.

I love the dress's clean lines and the shoe-revealing ankle length. The way the opera gloves align perfectly with the top of the dress is also extremely satisfying. Tube tops and other strapless styles seem to be having a moment, and as summer approaches, I'm imagining how nice it would feel to be free from fabric from the armpits up on a hot day. (Yes, I would be ditching the opera gloves in this scenario.)

Shop a few sleek strapless options in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.