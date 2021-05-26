Christian Siriano Returns to Bridal

After a brief hiatus, the designer is releasing a collection of wedding dresses, suiting and separates for 2021 and 2022 nuptials.
CS_Bridal_22

After a brief hiatus from the bridal scene, Christian Siriano returns with a line of wedding dresses, suiting and separates for 2021 and 2022 brides that want to make a statement. 

The New York designer first introduced the category in 2016, in collaboration with bridal institution Kleinfeld. And though plenty have worn Siriano to say "I do," he hasn't released a proper new collection since 2017. He's coming back in full force, bringing back silhouettes he's established in past bridal lines — think big ballgown skirts and princess off-the-shoulder necklines (plus a pink ombré finish) — and marrying (sorry) them with design elements from his recent runway work. (The beadwork, frilly ruffles and high-low trains all have Christian Siriano ready-to-wear precedents, for example.) 

CS_Bridal_56

Siriano's latest bridal collection will be available to purchase at ChristianSiriano.com, with prices ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, and sizes from sizes 0 through 28. You can see all the styles in the gallery,

CS_Bridal_54
CS_Bridal_3
CS_Bridal_4
27
Gallery
27 Images

