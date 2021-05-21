Christopher John Rogers Imbues Wardrobe Staples With Optimism, Couture Details and Color, for Collection 008

The mix of daywear and eveningwear is chock-full of special details.
christopher john rogers 008 20

For Spring 2021, a fashion season that forced designers to try and predict how people would be dressing a year into a global pandemic, Christopher John Rogers — known for his dramatic eveningwear — incorporated a little more pragmatism into his garments, without sacrificing that signature glamour.

For the follow-up to that collection, called Collection 008 (Rogers is now using numbers instead of seasons), he's further strengthening that proposition, with an added spirit of optimism for a world that's beginning to open up. "Pushing past traditional benchmarks of what optimism might look like was a goal, offering spirited dressing that's ostensibly pragmatic without being prosaic, and giving the wearer the ability to discover themselves further in each piece," read the show notes.

The collection is filled with classic wardrobe staples that still embody Rogers's mastery of color, as well as show-stopping eveningwear with "a new sense of declarative softness," as the brand puts it. He wanted the colors to feel optimistic, but not obviously so, resulting in more secondary than primary colors: moss greens, orange-y reds, and even the occasional black or brown piece, with at least a touch of bright, graphic embroidery, of course. Graphic floral prints, off-kilter rainbow stripes and gradient polka dots offer multi-hue feasts for the eyes. The new sense of softness can be seen in bias-cut, slip-like dresses, deep-V necklines and oversized knits and silky separates.

christopher john rogers 008 32

Also key for this season was a deeper exploration of couture-like treatments and construction, resulting in details that make every piece extra special: voluminous silhouettes cinched at the waist, hand-placed ruffles, couture embroidery, hand-applied paillettes and Swarovski crystal buttons, to name a few.

It's a smart collection filled with pieces that could work in the everyday wardrobe of someone who likes their tailoring and knitwear with a little (or a lot of) something special. If that sounds like you, the collection becomes available for pre-order at 11 a.m. Saturday on christopherjohnrogers.com. At the same time, there is no shortage of stunning red carpet-ready gowns and suits that we bet Hollywood stylists like Law Roach and Karla Welch are already trying to call in. And it's all unmistakably Rogers, whose house codes become stronger, and more exciting, with every new collection.

See every single look in Christopher John Rogers's Collection 008 below.

