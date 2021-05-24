Must Read: How Christopher Kane Beat the Pandemic With More Joy, MatchesFashion Joins 15 Percent Pledge

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

How Christopher Kane beat the pandemic with More Joy

In a new piece for Business of Fashion, Chantal Fernandez spoke with the trio that kept Christopher Kane afloat after a tough breakup with Kering and a pandemic. The separation allowed the team to "take a risk on a new project, turning a seasonal experiment with T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan 'More Joy' into a multi-category lifestyle brand that has stabilized, transformed and, in some ways, liberated the business from the traditional fashion system," Fernandez writes. The "More Joy" merch went on to become the label's saving grace last year: "Though still a relatively small proposition, More Joy sales on ChristopherKane.com quadrupled in 2020, accounting for more than half of the transactions on the site." {Business of Fashion}

MatchesFashion joins 15 Percent Pledge

On Monday, MatchesFashion became the first UK-based company to join the 15 Percent Pledge. Black-owned businesses currently make up only 3% of the designers it stocks, but the luxury e-commerce site said it now plans to devote 15% of its purchasing budget to brands that are owned, founded or fronted by Black people by 2026. {Business of Fashion}

Cartier kicks off 2021 Women's Initiative

Cartier's 2021 Women's Initiative begins Monday. The three-day virtual summit will bring together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, activists and business leaders, including Yara Shahidi and Maria Shriver, for empowering discussions on driving change and uplifting women. The event will conclude on Wednesday with the announcement of the new 2021 Cartier Women's Initiative Laureates. {Fashionista inbox}

Why plus-size fashion should look beyond a size 26

While there are brands and retailers that champion plus-size women, several of their collections tap out at size 26, which poses questions about inclusivity in today's plus-size market. Cheyenne M. Davis delves into the lack of representation in the plus-size fashion world for Refinery29, writing that the "absence feeds into the notion that certain bodies and sizes are more desirable and acceptable than others." Davis argues that plus-size fashion brands will "be able to claim they're creating true equity for fat folx" once they feature women over a size 26 in campaigns and increase their size ranges. {Refinery29}

Nordstrom's BP debuts ongoing collaboration with Wildfang

Nordstrom's BP brand has teamed up with Wildfang on an ongoing collaboration. The first collection drops Monday and it features coveralls, button ups, blazers, statement tees and accessories that are priced from $12 to $89. Leading up to the launch, Nordstrom spent 18 months working with Wildfang on an immersive partnership that included gender knowledge training for employees, product style/fit research, social responsibility initiatives and marketing segmentation. {Fashionista inbox}

