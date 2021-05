DÔEN Is Hiring A Social Engagement Manager In Los Angeles

DÔEN IS A LOS ANGELES-BASED LINE INSPIRED BY THE CALIFORNIA LANDSCAPES OF DECADES PAST. OUR MISSION IS TO CREATE LASTING, BEAUTIFUL COLLECTIONS WHILE SUPPORTING WOMEN-IDENTIFYING INDIVIDUALS IN ALL ASPECTS OF OUR ORGANIZATION, SUPPLY CHAIN, AND COMMUNITY.

DÔEN IS A LOS ANGELES-BASED LINE INSPIRED BY THE CALIFORNIA LANDSCAPES OF DECADES PAST. OUR MISSION IS TO CREATE LASTING, BEAUTIFUL COLLECTIONS WHILE SUPPORTING WOMEN-IDENTIFYING INDIVIDUALS IN ALL ASPECTS OF OUR ORGANIZATION, SUPPLY CHAIN, AND COMMUNITY. WE STRIVE TO CONNECT WITH OUR CUSTOMERS, BUILD AN OPEN COMMUNITY, AND FOSTER RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE INSPIRING INDIVIDUALS WHO WEAR OUR CLOTHES THROUGHOUT THEIR LIVES. WE WORK WITH DOMESTIC AND OVERSEAS MANUFACTURERS WHO SHARE OUR VALUES AND COMMITMENT OF GENDER AND SOCIAL EQUALITY AS WELL AS GIVING BACK BY PARTNERING WITH FOUNDATIONS THAT DIRECTLY BENEFIT THEIR EMPLOYEES AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITY. DÔEN IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER, AND WE CELEBRATE INCLUSIVITY, EQUITY, REPRESENTATION, ANDBELONGING IN THE WORKPLACE. WE STRONGLY ENCOURAGE CANDIDATES WHO IDENTIFY AS PEOPLE OF COLOR, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, LGBTQ+, AND/OR GENDER NON-CONFORMING TO APPLY.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

MONITOR ENGAGEMENT ACROSS ALL SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS - INCLUDING INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND LINKEDIN.

MODERATE COMMENTS AND OTHER ENGAGEMENT ON ALL CHANNELS, REPLYING TO CUSTOMER INQUIRIES, AND ESCALATING ANY ISSUES TO TEAMS ACCORDINGLY.

MAINTAIN COMMUNITY RESPONSE GRID UNDER THE DIRECTION OF THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS AND ENSURE FREQUENT AND TIMELY UPDATES, MAKING SURE TO AVOID RESPONSES THAT ARE ROBOTIC AND IMPERSONAL.

FLAG ANY TRENDING OR HOT BUTTON CONVERSATIONS/TOPICS, PARTNERING WITH APPROPRIATE TEAMS WHEN NECESSARY, AND SHARING INSIGHT AROUND WHAT MAY BE DRIVING CERTAIN CONVERSATIONS.

WORK WITH CROSS-FUNCTIONAL TEAMS AS NEEDED ON REPLIES AND ESCALATION OF ANY CRITICAL ISSUES PER INTERNAL PROCEDURE.

RELAY COMMUNITY FEEDBACK TO CROSS FUNCTIONAL TEAMS DAILY REGARDING THE STATE OF EACH CHANNEL (FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, INSTAGRAM DMS, & TWITTER). CUSTOMER CARE, AND COMMS.

PROVIDE HIGHEST LEVEL OF CUSTOMER CARE TO GROWING CUSTOMER BASE.

ASSIST CUSTOMER CARE WITH ORDER ALLOCATIONS AND BATCHING.

MONITOR CHAT, ANSWERING INCOMING CUSTOMER CALLS, AND EMAILS. TROUBLESHOOT WITH CUSTOMERS UNTIL THEY ARE SATISFIED WITH THE OUTCOME.

PROVIDE SHIPPING UPDATES AND TROUBLESHOOT SHIPPING ISSUES WITH COURIERS AND DC TEAM.

UNDERSTAND PRODUCT SHIPMENT CYCLES AND ADVISE CUSTOMERS ON PRODUCT AVAILABILITY.

ASSIST CUSTOMERS WITH FIT AND SIZING ADVICE, PROVIDE STYLING ADVICE TO CUSTOMERS WHEN REQUESTED.

NAVIGATE CUSTOMERS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE, FAQ PAGE, HELP CENTER, AND POLICIES.

OFFER SOLUTIONS, ADDRESS SERVICE ERRORS AND BUILD CUSTOMER CONFIDENCE.

COMMUNICATE ANY ERRORS DETECTED, I.E.: INCORRECT PRICES, SKU MISREADS OR MIS-SHIPMENTS.

COLLECT/RELAY CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FOR CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES.

DEFUSE CUSTOMER SITUATIONS AND PROVIDE RESOLUTION IN A TIMELY AND EFFECTIVE MANNER.

EFFECTIVELY UTILIZE RESOURCES TO RESOLVE ISSUES INDEPENDENTLY AND ESCALATE WHEN APPROPRIATE.

COMMIT TO VALUE TEAM DIVERSITY AND ACT AS AN INCLUSIVE LEADER.

CONDUCT YOURSELF IN A MANNER ALIGNED WITH DÔEN MISSION, INCLUDING REPRESENTING DÔEN IN A BRAND CONSISTENT MANNER IN ALL INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS THAT MAYBE INHERENT OR IMPLIED BY THE ROLE.

THIS JOB DESCRIPTION IS NOT DESIGNED TO COVER OR CONTAIN A COMPREHENSIVE LISTING OF ACTIVITIES, DUTIES OR RESPONSIBILITIES THAT ARE REQUIRED OF THE EMPLOYEE. DUTIES, RESPONSIBILITIES, AND ACTIVITIES MAY CHANGE, OR NEW ONES MAY BE ASSIGNED AT ANY TIME WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.

SKILLS

EXPERIENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA, COMMUNICATIONS, AND/OR RELATED DEGREE.

3 PLUS YEARS OF SUPERVISORY OR MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE.

EXPERIENCE WORKING WITH CUSTOMER ESCALATIONS AND SOCIAL MEDIA SERVICE.

EXPERIENCE IN HIGH LEVEL CUSTOMER SERVICE

BACKGROUND IN A CUSTOMER FACING ROLE IS A MUST.

EXCEPTIONAL ATTENTION TO DETAIL AND HIGHLY ORGANIZED WITH FOCUS ON EXECUTION, PROBLEM SOLVING, AND IMPROVING PROCESSES.

ABILITY TO ORGANIZE, PRIORITIZE, AND REORDER WORKLOAD IN A FAST-PACED ENVIRONMENT

EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION WITH AUDIENCES ACROSS ALL LEVELS OF THE COMPANY.

TEAM ORIENTED; WILLING TO OCCASIONALLY STEP-IN AND TAKE ON RESPONSIBILITIES OUTSIDE OF IMMEDIATE SCOPE WHEN NEEDED.

HIGH SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY AND INITIATIVE - ENTHUSIASTIC, ENERGETIC, AND POSITIVE ATTITUDE.

IN OUR HIRING, WE ARE ACTIVELY SEEKING CANDIDATES WITH A COMMITMENT TO ANTI-RACISM, AND WITH SKILLS TO ADVANCE EQUITY, INCLUSION, AND RACIAL JUSTICE IN THEIR WORK. YOU’LL BE JOINING A COMPANY THAT IS INCLUSIVE AND CELEBRATES MULTIPLE APPROACHES AND VIEWS AS WE BELIEVE DIVERSITY DRIVES CREATIVITY AND GROWTH. WE WORK HARD TO FOSTER A CULTURE OF HONESTY, INTEGRITY AND COLLABORATION WHERE GROWTH IS NOT ONLY ENCOURAGED BUT EXPECTED.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR RESUME TO CAREERS@SHOPDOEN.COM WITH THE SUBJECT: SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT MANAGER