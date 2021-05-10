D’Orazio PR Is Hiring A Social Media Strategist In Los Angeles

Founded in 2001, D’Orazio and Associates has a strong heritage in leveraging the power of celebrity association which has resulted in our clients being worn by the world’s highest-profile stars and being featured in global digital media outlets, gaining both incredible exposure and traction.

While a leader in celebrity engagement, we also understand the importance of impactful digital marketing strategies to help brands grow, engage, and flourish. D’Orazio possesses an array of professional backgrounds to offer our clients customized marketing strategies, including services in brand research and identity development, social media analysis and management, custom content creation, influencer and celebrity endorsements, email marketing, and conversion strategies and more. D’Orazio offers unparalleled industry knowledge and service with a proven record and reputation for successfully navigating some of the world’s top international luxury brands through an ever-changing consumer landscape.



You must be already living in Los Angeles for this position.

Duties and responsibilities

* Develop, implement and manage our social media strategy

* Graphic design skills are a must - will require solid knowledge of at least one of the following: Photoshop, Illustrator & InDesign

* Define most important social media KPIs

* Collaborate with our team to ensure content informative and appealing

* Manage and curate social media content

* Measure the success of every social media campaign

* Keep abreast of the latest social media best practices and technologies

* Use social media marketing tools

* Monitor SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization

* Provide constructive feedback

Job requirements and qualifications

* 2 years of experience as a Social Media Coordinator or similar role

* Social Media Strategist using social media for brand awareness and impressions

* Expert knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other social media best practices

* Understanding SEO and web traffic metrics

* Experience with audience and buyer persona research

* Good understanding of social media KPIs

* Familiarity with web design and publishing

* Excellent multitasking skills

* Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

* Team player

* Good time-management skills

* Great interpersonal and communication skills

* BA in Marketing or similar relevant field

Please send your cover letter and resume to wilma@doraziopr.com, subject line Social Media Strategist.