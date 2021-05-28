EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A WHOLESALE INTERN (NYC)
EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections. Each designer offers a new, innovative approach to their respective markets and forefronts trends with their distinctive styles. With a history of strategically positioning clients, Édité prides themselves on offering a custom business and communication strategy, while using revolutionary techniques to achieve a brands’ desired goal.
We are looking for a Wholesale Intern, to take on responsibilities including, but not limited to:
- Preparing collection and sales materials for seasonal markets
- Assisting during market / selling appointments within a showroom setting
- Ability to implement merchandising concepts as directed by management.
- General showroom / collection upkeep and hospitality
- Assist in the management of wholesale sample request, reorder request and return request.
- Updating company spreadsheets with up-to-date, accurate and relevant information
- Assist with daily office tasks and errands.
- New client research
Desired Skills & Experience:
- At minimum, 3 Days of Open Availability (M-F, regular office hours)
- A good attitude with a desire to learn and work within the fast-paced fashion industry.
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and Microsoft office skills
- Ability to operate independently, as well as to be a team player
- Strong organizational skills, with a pro-active and problem-solving approach to tasks
- Detail oriented with strong analytic skills
- Sales, customer service or retail experience preferred but not required.
The position is based in NYC
Please submit the below to julia.simon@edite.us
- Your resume
- A quick cover letter that gives us a sense of your personality
- Links to your blog, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Pinterest, etc., if applicable
Job Types: Part-time, Internship
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday
Education:
- Bachelor's (Preferred)
Internship Compensation:
- College Credit