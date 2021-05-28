EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A WHOLESALE INTERN (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections. Each designer offers a new, innovative approach to their respective markets and forefronts trends with their distinctive styles. With a history of strategically positioning clients, Édité prides themselves on offering a custom business and communication strategy, while using revolutionary techniques to achieve a brands’ desired goal.

We are looking for a Wholesale Intern, to take on responsibilities including, but not limited to:

Preparing collection and sales materials for seasonal markets

Assisting during market / selling appointments within a showroom setting

Ability to implement merchandising concepts as directed by management.

General showroom / collection upkeep and hospitality

Assist in the management of wholesale sample request, reorder request and return request.

Updating company spreadsheets with up-to-date, accurate and relevant information

Assist with daily office tasks and errands.

New client research

Desired Skills & Experience:

At minimum, 3 Days of Open Availability (M-F, regular office hours)

A good attitude with a desire to learn and work within the fast-paced fashion industry.

Excellent communication, interpersonal and Microsoft office skills

Ability to operate independently, as well as to be a team player

Strong organizational skills, with a pro-active and problem-solving approach to tasks

Detail oriented with strong analytic skills

Sales, customer service or retail experience preferred but not required.

The position is based in NYC

Please submit the below to julia.simon@edite.us

Your resume

A quick cover letter that gives us a sense of your personality

Links to your blog, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Pinterest, etc., if applicable

Job Types: Part-time, Internship

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Education:

Bachelor's (Preferred)

Internship Compensation: