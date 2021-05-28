Sponsored Story

EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A WHOLESALE INTERN (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.
Author:
Publish date:
edite-logo-copie.png

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections. Each designer offers a new, innovative approach to their respective markets and forefronts trends with their distinctive styles. With a history of strategically positioning clients, Édité prides themselves on offering a custom business and communication strategy, while using revolutionary techniques to achieve a brands’ desired goal.

We are looking for a Wholesale Intern, to take on responsibilities including, but not limited to:

  • Preparing collection and sales materials for seasonal markets
  • Assisting during market / selling appointments within a showroom setting
  • Ability to implement merchandising concepts as directed by management.
  • General showroom / collection upkeep and hospitality
  • Assist in the management of wholesale sample request, reorder request and return request.
  • Updating company spreadsheets with up-to-date, accurate and relevant information
  • Assist with daily office tasks and errands.
  • New client research

Desired Skills & Experience:

  • At minimum, 3 Days of Open Availability (M-F, regular office hours)
  • A good attitude with a desire to learn and work within the fast-paced fashion industry.
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and Microsoft office skills
  • Ability to operate independently, as well as to be a team player
  • Strong organizational skills, with a pro-active and problem-solving approach to tasks
  • Detail oriented with strong analytic skills
  • Sales, customer service or retail experience preferred but not required.

The position is based in NYC

Please submit the below to julia.simon@edite.us

  • Your resume
  • A quick cover letter that gives us a sense of your personality
  • Links to your blog, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Pinterest, etc., if applicable

Job Types: Part-time, Internship

Schedule:

  • Monday to Friday

Education:

  • Bachelor's (Preferred)

Internship Compensation:

  • College Credit

Related Stories

apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A SHOWROOM INTERN (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

edite.png
Careers

Edite Showroom is hiring A Sales Interns (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in public relations and wholesale, and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

New York str F18 029 imaxtree
Sponsored Story

EDITE SHOWROOM Is Hiring A Showroom Intern (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale, and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

461787984.jpg
Careers

Boutique Fashion Agency, EDITE Is Hiring A Sales Account Executive In NYC

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in public relations and wholesale, and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.