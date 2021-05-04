FACTORY PR Is Hiring A Digital + Influencer Coordinator In Los Angeles

Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation.

ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Factory PR has a twenty year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.

SEEKING Factory PR seeks a Digital + Influencer Coordinator. This candidate should be culturally connected and possess an insatiable thirst for innovation in the digital world. The position calls for a strong communicator and an enthusiastic social media consumer with excellent influencer, agent and stylist relations to conceive and execute engaging campaigns.

This position, reporting to the Sr. Digital Director, will involve assisting on all influencer and VIP programming, from campaign amplification to a forward-thinking approach with the engagement of talent. The digital clients range from luxury fashion brands and retail giants to innovation start ups and household name enterprises.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Identify, establish and manage ongoing influencer/brand ambassador programs

Support on negotiations and execution of paid influencer partnerships

Identify key influencers in designated verticals

Oversee and manage seasonal intern program

Support on ideation for brand social campaigns

Handle shipment logistics, both international and domestic

Manage and maintain lists and contact databases (LA influencer/agents/content creators)

Monitor for and clip all influencer social posts

Liaise with HQ office in New York

Research and share industry trends, happenings, etc.

Compile weekly and monthly campaign reporting and analytics

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum 2-3 years of influencer and digital experience

Passion for Social Media/Digital industries

Interest in fashion, tech and millennial-focused consumer lifestyle brands

Functional knowledge with analytics and reporting

Excellent computer skills, particularly Excel, PowerPoint

High level of initiative and proven ability to work independently on multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Be an avid observer of fashion and media trends

Impressive time management and project management skills

Excellent relationships with influencers, agents, makeup artists and stylists

COMPENSATION

Competitive salary commensurate with experience

401K after one-year employment with 3% of salary contributed by employer

contributed by employer FREE Aetna Health/Dental/Vision Insurance including One Medical On-Demand Primary Care and Teladoc Virtual Health

Aetna Health/Dental/Vision Insurance including One Medical On-Demand Primary Care and Teladoc Virtual Health FREE Life insurance at 1x employee salary

Life insurance at 1x employee salary FREE CitiBike plan

CitiBike plan DISCOUNTED gym and ClassPass membership plus $45 monthly credit paid by employer

gym and ClassPass membership plus $45 monthly credit paid by employer DISCOUNTED Metrocard/commuting costs through Wageworks

Metrocard/commuting costs through Wageworks Flexible Spending Account available from your pre-tax salary

Generous vacation offering

Summer Friday Program – half days between Memorial Day & Labor Day plus three full Fridays after one year

End-of-year holiday two-week office closure

Office karaoke/margarita parties

All the snacks, sodas and La Croix you can handle

Theatre-sized Popcorn Machine

Dog friendly office

To Apply: Please send your resume to jeff@factorypr.com, subject line Digital + Influencer Coordinator.