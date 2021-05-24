Great Outfits in Fashion History: Farrah Fawcett Championing the Baggy Pleated Pants Trend in 1982

Farrah Fawcett, Liza Minelli and Regine in Monaco on July 22, 1982. Photo: Ralph Gatti/AFP/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Sweatpants have taken a backseat to baggy pleated trousers, which have emerged as our back-to-business pant heroes. The roomy bottoms have been spotted on the lanky likes of Kendall Jenner in the chic form of The Row, helping to solidify the trouser trend as the cool-girl solution to a return to in-person work. And while the unlikely summer staple seems like a byproduct of comfort-first pandemic dressing, high-waisted slacks were also a warm-weather essential in the '80s, at least according to Farrah Fawcett.

The feathered hair star was spotted with Liza Minelli and the French singer Régine out in Monaco in July of 1982 in loose, belly button-grazing pleated pants, which she belted and wore with a sparkly strapless top. A wristlet of diamond bracelets takes the look into party-wear territory, while her natural, wind-blown hair hints at a spontaneous, fun summer evening — remember those?

Photo: Ralph Gatti/AFP/Getty Images

This look, much like Jenner's viral one that my childhood twin icons designed, feels like a smooth transition from loungewear to elevated daywear that can be easily recreated. Fawcett's outfit formula for a night on the town is simple: Pick a pair of non-constricting high-waisted pants and throw on a strapless bodysuit or tube top. Below, shop options that will help you feel like a young Fawcett hanging out with Minelli in Monaco all summer long.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.