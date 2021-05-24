Fashion PR Firm Seeks Full Time Social Media Manager (US based, Remote position)

The Creative offers an unorthodox ability to be nimble and adapt our strategic offerings to create brand messaging that moves us all.

The Creative is seeking an experienced Social Media Manager to manage and plan VIP client social media strategy for approx. 40 hours per week. Candidate must have a background working with fashion and luxury brands. You will be responsible for creating original text and video content, managing posts and responding to followers. You will manage our clients’ images in a cohesive way to help us achieve their marketing goals.

As a Social media manager, we expect you to be up-to-date with the latest digital technologies and social media trends. You should have excellent communication skills and be able to express our client’s views creatively. You should also be able to manage varied yet cohesive messaging across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Pinterest.

Ultimately, you should be able to handle our social media presence ensuring high levels of web traffic and customer engagement.

Responsibilities:

• Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences

• Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals

• Set specific objectives and report on ROI

• Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily (e.g. original text, photos, videos and news)

• Provide analytics and be instrumental in creating reports for clients

• Collaborate with other teams, like marketing, sales and customer service to ensure brand consistency

• Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner

• Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness, like promotions and competitions

• Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications

• Be able to suggest relevant influencers for collaboration

• Consult with our team and give recommendations for any paid posts/boosts that would be beneficial

Requirements:

• Proven work experience as a Social media manager – please be able to share links to your personal portfolio and/or to accounts which you have actively run

• Hands on experience in content management and a passion and working knowledge of high-end fashion

• Excellent copywriting skills

• Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)

• Graphic design expertise

• Responsive, quick communication skills

• Analytical and multitasking skills

• College degree required and minimum 3-4 years of relevant experience

• US-based candidates only. Ability to work remotely and efficiently is a must.

Must be able to begin immediately.

Salary commensurate with experience.

Please email info@thecreativenyc.com if interested and include your resume, along to any available portfolio, case studies, or links to social accounts you have managed.