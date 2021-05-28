The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in May

Starring sleeveless dresses in happy hues.
At long last, the sun is out, and so are more people. We at Fashionista are still working from home and practicing social distancing, but our virtual carts have gotten lighter on the loungewear and heavier on the clothes that could be worn to a rooftop party.

Ahead, you'll find summery sleeveless dresses from brands like Tove and Staud, as well as vibrant, flowy frocks from the Target Designer Dress collaboration with Christopher John Rogers, more Girlfriend Collective and punchy accessories. See and shop them all in the gallery below: 

23
Gallery
23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

