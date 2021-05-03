The 22 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in April

Including finds that revolutionized our at-home blowout routines, enhanced our overnight skin-care regimens and livened up our Zoom makeup looks.
glossier-cleanser-concentrate-main

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

In April, team Fashionista was busy getting excited about signs of spring, getting even more excited about signs of a vaccinated existence — and also finding a little spare time to test a whole bunch of beauty and wellness products. We swatched, spritzed, dabbed, swiped and even tasted our way through a variety of different skin-care formulas, tools, supplements and scents in search of new additions to our routines.

Over the past four weeks, we tried products that revolutionized our at-home blowout routines, enhanced our overnight skin-care regimens, livened up our Zoom makeup looks and downright delighted our senses. We also encountered an obsession-worthy drugstore blush, a mood-boosting perfume, a game-changing dry shampoo and a souped-up face wash that gets skin extra clean.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) all of our newest beauty and wellness favorites.

INNBeauty Project Slushy Serum Moisturizer Crush
the-things-we-do-liquid-lift-sleeping-mask
Golde Shroom Shield
22
Gallery
22 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

rare-beauty-soft-pinch-liquid-blush
drunk-elephant-protini-powerpeptide-serum
bread-macadamia-oil
24
Gallery
24 Images

