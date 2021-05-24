Good Light Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

good light is beauty beyond the binary. We are looking for a dynamic person who is interested in exploring new ways to define and grow a brand, and move culture forward.

About good light

good light is beauty beyond the binary. We are an early stage, venture-backed company focused on moving culture forward by promoting a more inclusive definition of beauty through product and purpose. We strive to reflect the diversity and fluidity of the world we live in today.

About the role

good light is looking for a dynamic person who is interested in exploring new ways to define and grow a brand, and move culture forward. More specifically, this person will work alongside our content team designing creative assets for email marketing, social media, and our website.

In this role you will:

Create general design material for marketing, publishing and social media

Ideate templates and layout for email marketing needs

Design logos, lower thirds, and end slates for use within Youtube videos

Help push a new brand to ever-new heights with your design ideas and output

What makes you perfect for this role:

You are curious.

You believe in new ways of doing things and seek them out.

You take pride in your work.

You value diversity and inclusion.

You work well with others.

You are highly creative and passionate about design.

You are eager to learn and open to constructive feedback.

You have excellent time management and organizational skills

Requirements/necessary skills:

Knowledge of Adobe Suite, Photoshop and Illustrator

Must be able to receive college credit or equivalent

A commitment of 15-30 hours a week.

Strong interest and knowledge in beauty & skincare is a plus!

If interested, please submit resumes and portfolios to hello@goodlight.world with the subject line, Summer 2021 Graphic Design Intern