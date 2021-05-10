Must Read: Gucci's Next Fashion Show Will Take Place in L.A., Inside Patagonia's Approach To Corporate Activism

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Gucci to host its nextfashion show in Los Angeles

Alessandro Michele will present his next collection for Gucci at an in-person fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, the brand announced. The runway debut will coincide with the 10th LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6, which the house will be sponsoring. {Fashionista inbox}

Inside Patagonia's approach to corporate activism

In the Los Angeles Times, Andrea Chang offers an in-depth look at Patagonia's activism strategy and why it's been successful. "The retailer figured out a key lesson early: For all the corporate hand-wringing about losing customers, boycott threats are often limited to just that," Chang writes. "If you make products that consumers want to buy, your brand can function as a political platform with little risk to the bottom line, brand strategists say. Even the free publicity of a backlash can be advantageous." {Los Angeles Times}

Rixo launched footwear

Rixo has added playful, vintage-inspired sandals to its range of colorfully-printed apparel. The nine-piece collection of slip-ons is priced from £185- £255 and available to shop now. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Rixo

The glorious story of Black hair in the '90s

For T Magazine's Beauty issue cover story, Sandra E. Garcia wrote about Black hair in the '90s and the transformative power of one hairstyle: the weave. "Obviously, like all hair extensions, a weave is an enhancement, but its correct application can make it appear natural, even self-grown. It's not just style — it's sorcery," Garcia writes. "A weave allowed for opportunities denied them by a bigoted society: A weave was play; it was autonomy; it was self-expression. And even when life was difficult, a weave was something pleasurable — a weave, in the end, was joyful." {T Magazine}

Giuliana Rancic is leaving E! red carpet

Next awards season will look a lot different to viewers at home: Giuliana Rancic is stepping down as host of E!'s red carpet coverage after almost two decades. Rancic announced the news on Instagram, writing that moving forward she "will be producing and bringing stories to life" with NBCUniversal, E!'s parent company. {Deadline}

