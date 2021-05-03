Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gwyneth Paltrow in a Tank Dress at the 1995 Met Gala

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Met Gala in 1995. Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Gucci's 100th anniversary in April let us revisit the Tom Ford-era red velvet suit that Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. The look was the perfect summation of Paltrow's style — a sort of uncomplicated glamour paired with an easy sexiness. It's a signature vibe that the actor went on to translate into a wellness empire.

Paltrow developed this strong sense of style early in her career with '90s ensembles that looked plucked off a Calvin Klein runway. She was one of those minimalists babes who could make even the simplest of slip dresses look like the most intriguing garment. At the 1995 Met Gala — an event which seems fitting to recall since it is the first Monday of May — Paltrow put her slip dress skill to the test by arriving to the famed fête in a no-frills white tank dress. The figure-skimming frock came to the party solo, meaning there was not an accessory in sight.

It likely took Paltrow under a minute to get dressed that evening, and yet, I'm still talking about it 26 years later. So, as we reemerge from hibernation and try to recall every facet of a going-out outfit, it's important to remember that less is more. Just because you've become a collector of Etsy baubles and mask chains, doesn't mean they need to be worn all at once. Sometimes, all we really need is an easy dress that makes us feel good. Below, shop some '90s Paltrow-inspired options that you'll want to wear on repeat this summer.

