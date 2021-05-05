Must Read: 'The Hollywood Reporter' Releases 2021 Most Powerful Stylists Issue, Saweetie Covers 'W'

Plus, Pat McGrath on how she became the "Mother" of modern makeup.

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter publishes 2021 Most Powerful Stylists issue

The Hollywood Reporter's annual portfolio of the most influential celebrity image-makers is out. Law Roach is the Top Stylist of the Year, appearing on the cover alongside Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy and speaking with editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody about his career and most iconic red-carpet moments. Also featured in the issue are Zerina Akers, Wayman and Micah, Jason Bolden, Nicola Formichetti, Harry Lambert, Elizabeth Stewart, Wouri Vice, Erin Walsh, Andrew Weitz, Jeanne Yang and Avo Yermagyan. {The Hollywood Reporter}

Saweetie covers W Music Issue

Saweetie is a W cover star this month, alongside Bad Bunny, for the magazine's Music Issue, photographed by John Edmonds. She talks with Lynn Hirschberg about her high-profile breakup, her new album and more. {W}

Photo: John Edmonds/Courtesy of W

Pat McGrath on how she became the "Mother" of modern makeup

Dame Pat McGrath wrote an essay in the May 2021 issue of InStyle about how she became the industry's Mother, what she owes to her own mother, what she's learned over her legendary 25-year career and more. You can read it — and the foreword by Maya Allen — on instyle.com now. {InStyle}

Inside the mysterious world of celebrity beauty brands

Cheryl Wischhover reports on how the world of celebrity beauty has evolved over the years, from ambassador contracts and marketing plays to licensing deals and strategic partnerships that allow some to launch their own brands, for the June/July 2021 issue of Allure. {Allure}

A deep dive into the appropriation and whitewashing of Asian beauty

Jennifer Li delves into the history of beauty techniques, products and practices that originate in Asia — from gua sha to sheet masks — and have been exported to the West and co-opted by non-Asian brands, on Byrdie. {Byrdie}

Black-owned fashion brands on what it takes to run their businesses

For Elle, Iman Stevenson spoke with 15 Black fashion brand founders — from established names like Tracy Reese and FUBU's Daymond John to up-and-comers like 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Edvin Thompson of Theophilio and 23-year-old emergency nurse and designer Wole Olosunde of Against Medical Advice — about the challenges they face as business owners, the impact of Covid-19 and more. {Elle}

