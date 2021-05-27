Sponsored Story

House of Creed Is Hiring An E-Commerce Customer Experience Associate In New York, NY

This person will serve as the Customer Experience Associate, E-Commerce and plays a key role in developing the growth of CreedBoutique.com while providing outstanding customer service.
TITLE: Customer Experience Associate, E-Commerce, The House of Creed
REPORTING TO: E-Commerce Manager
FLSA: Non-exempt

JOB OVERVIEW:

This position is responsible for managing the Creedboutique.com business on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands – The House of Creed and other brands. This person will serve as the Customer Experience Associate, E-Commerce and plays a key role in developing the growth of CreedBoutique.com while providing outstanding customer service. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability and Communication.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Acts in accordance with the brand’s signature Customer Experience training module
  • Responsible for selling company’s products and services
  • Manages incoming calls for CreedBoutique.com and also the customer service email to ensure clients requests are received and executed upon in a timely manner
  • Leverages the Creed Sampling and Follow Up Guidelines for clients
  • Provides personalized advice for customers seeking new fragrances
  • Utilization of the clientele system
  • Responsible for updating the customer database, processing orders and performing other sales-related tasks such as sales reporting
  • Executes planned events and promotions
  • Strives to accomplish and exceed set selling goals for the brand
  • Resolves customer issues or questions by telephone or email; including research and preparation of reply correspondence with the ability to raise issues with management when necessary
  • Recruiting new customers through phone calls, emails and teaching your customers about the fragrances by storytelling
  • Responsible for managing the Live Chat function on our website
  • Embodies the firm’s vision to inspire our clients through beauty innovations and the narrative of luxury while championing company practices and culture
  • Seeks to promote and cultivate the company and brand awareness with clients

REQUIREMENTS

  • 2 years e-commerce relevant experience with a beauty brand, cosmetics/fragrance training preferred
  • Ability to effectively manage customer expectations and build loyal customer relationships
  • Strong selling skills, customer service and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Outstanding written and oral communication
  • Enjoys interacting with customers
  • Energetic and dependable
  • Motivated and results driven
  • Computer skills including Excel and Word

To Apply: Please send your resume to mknightly@icperfumes.com, subject line E-Commerce Customer Experience Associate.

Compensation includes competitive salary, health benefits, PTO schedule and 401K plan

