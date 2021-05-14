House Of Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In New York, NY

NYC-based communications collective, House Of, is dedicated to putting our designers front and center via our innovative and personal approach to PR.

NYC-based communications collective, House Of, is dedicated to putting our designers front and center via our innovative and personal approach to PR. We are known in the industry for cultivating authentic relationships and representing a curated range of emerging designers and direct-to-consumer labels. With a focus on holistic strategy and integrative initiatives, we create thoughtful narratives that resonate with press, influencers and consumers alike.

We are who we represent. House Of is BIPOC-founded and our client community is 70% BIPOC-founded and owned. We are nuanced in our understanding and intentional in our socially conscious messaging, both within the diversity space and sustainability landscape. We provide confident guidance around ecological responsibility and inclusivity, as well as champion these efforts within the growing conversations surrounding mindful practices.

House Of is seeking an Account Coordinator who is an organized and motivated, self-starter that will support the team through sample trafficking, asset management, press monitoring, and relationship building.

https://www.instagram.com/houseof.nyc/

Responsibilities:

Manage editorial requests and sample trafficking through daily correspondence with editors and stylists and proper sample check-in / check-out procedures

Act as a liaison between clients and House Of for any samples or imagery needs

Manage inventories for each brand’s seasonal collections and maintain showroom organization

Maintain the agency’s press database, updating necessary industry shifts

Organize seasonal product seedings and track subsequent placements

Monitor press coverage and distribute clippings to clients daily

Assist with seasonal press previews and client events, both in-person and virtual

Compile press reports for all accounts on an ongoing basis

Build editorial relationship across the media landscape

Oversee the daily tasks of seasonal interns

Qualifications:

A minimum of 1 year of experience in Public Relations with an emphasis on fashion and lifestyle brands

Self-starter with strong organizational, multitasking, and time management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Passionate, engaged and motivated with a proven ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Proficient with Microsoft Office & Google Suites; familiarity with Cision & Canva being a plus

Please send resumes to caroline@house-of.com, subject line Account Coordinator