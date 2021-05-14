How to Shop Target's Collaboration With Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo on Sunday

A handy guide to shopping the retailer's latest Designer Dress collection.
Photo: Courtesy of Target

The time has almost come for us to get our hands on Target's highly anticipated Designer Dress collaboration with Christopher John RogersRixo and Alexis. The retailer announced in April that it had teamed up with the three labels on a size-inclusive assortment of more than 70 dresses, giving us weeks to make room in our closets for the boldly-patterned, made-for-summer frocks. 

Dropping May 16 online and in select stores, fans of Rixo's eye-catching prints, Christopher John Roger's space-occupying silhouettes and Alexis' destination-worthy pieces better act fast, because Target's limited-edition designer collaborations tend to sell out pretty quickly. To avoid any sartorial heartbreak, we've provided all the timing and availability details below that will help you plan your purchasing attack once the collection goes live.

  • For U.S. shoppers, the collection will be available in select stores and online.
  • The entire collection (including all sizes and styles) will go live on Target's site and app on Sunday, May 16 at 3 a.m. EST.
  • Assortment will vary by store (please check the Target Store Locator for availability). 
  • There will be no purchase limits in Target stores. There will be purchase limits of five per size and/or color of item, per transaction, on Target.com.
  • The Designer Dress Collection has a 30-day return policy versus our standard 90-day return policy. REDcard holders will receive a 30-day return policy plus an additional 30 days. 
  • International shipping will not be available for this collection.

See the entire collection with prices, shoppable starting May 16, in the galleries below.

Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers for Target Polka Dot Long Sleeve Dress in GreenYellow_$55
Christopher John Rogers for Target Floral Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress in Yellow_$55
Christopher John Rogers for Target Floral Puff Sleeve Dress _$60
15
Gallery
15 Images

Alexis

ALEXIS for Target Tropical Leaf Tie Strap Asymmetrical Hem Dress in OrangeBlue_$50
ALEXIS for Target Mixed Floral Long Sleeve Rope Belt Tiered Dress_$40
ALEXIS for Target Angel Sleeve Tiered Ruffle Dress in Dark Orange_$60
15
Gallery
15 Images

Rixo

RIXO for Target Daisy 34 Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress in Green_$55
RIXO for Target Daisy Long Sleeve Swing Dress in Green_$55
RIXO for Target Polka Dot Sleeveless Ruffle Slip Dress in White_$50
15
Gallery
15 Images

