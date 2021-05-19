ICP Is Hiring A Part-Time Office Specialist In New York, NY

This part-time, temporary position is responsible for managing the day-to-day office operations and provides IT/AV support for ICP’s New York City

TITLE: Office Specialist

REPORTS TO: Head of Operations & IT

LOCATED: ICP New York City Office

FLSA: Part-time/Temp (20 hours to start)

JOB OVERVIEW: This part-time, temporary position is responsible for managing the day-to-day office operations and provides IT/AV support for ICP’s New York City office. The position is effectively the first impression of ICP in the physical office. The ideal candidate will seamlessly manage the daily operations, support IT needs, and other responsibilities as needed so that all team members are as productive as possible.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Managing office operations including ordering of supplies, scheduling maintenance, and meeting with external vendors to ensure a safe and productive environment for the New York City Office.

Key contact for building management and any immediate building/floor needs for ICP

Key contact for deliveries and distribution of deliveries to ICP Team Members

Provide front-line support for employee IT needs. Track IT tickets and follow-up with 3 rd party IT vendor for timely and quality resolution.

party IT vendor for timely and quality resolution. Assist in setting up and maintaining AV equipment and/or office equipment such as copiers, printers, and internet routers.

Provide additional support to Head of Operations/IT on an as needed or project basis.

Build and maintain strong relationships with all 3 rd party vendors to ensure quality service is delivered.

party vendors to ensure quality service is delivered. Troubleshoot and escalate issues in a timely and professional manner.

Assist executives with administrative duties as needed, including monthly expense input for Head of Operations/IT and SVP of Marketing & Operations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelors’ Degree in business related field, commercial, technical, or administration

2-3 years of experience of relevant experience

Excellent knowledge the Microsoft suite of tools

Ability to build relationships, including interacting with all levels of internal and external associates.

Excellent communication skills with a strong customer service focus

A polished, professional manner consistent with the ICP culture and values

Excellent organizational skills and ability maintain composure under pressure.

Ability to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change.

To Apply: Please send your resume to mknightly@icperfumes.com, subject line Office Specialist.

ICP is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.