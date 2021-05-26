ICP Is Hiring A Specialist, Sales Planning In New York, NY
JOB LEVEL: Specialist, Sales Planning
FLSA STATUS: Non-exempt
REPORTS TO: SENIOR DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ACCOUNTS
LOCATED: HQ – NYC
JOB OVERVIEW: This full-time role is within the sales administration function of International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands – The House of Creed, Mizensir, Floris, Domaine Prive and Akro. This role will be independently responsible for various key accounts, providing sales analysis, seasonal planning and other functions to drive the business. This team member will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication (TRAC) and will be committed to ICP’s Leadership Competency Model (LCM).
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
NET-SHIP & RETAIL SALES TARGETS
- Will be responsible to achieving retail sales and net-ship targets for individual accounts
- Update President and CEO weekly on net-ship projections by account for month and season
SEASONAL PLANNING
- Create retail sales plans by brand, by account, by month prior to every season
- Create net-ship plans by brand, by account, by month prior to every season
- Create SKU forecasts by style, by brand, by account prior to every season
ASSORTMENT ANALYSIS
- Create new-door start-up orders for retailers
- Analyze assortments seasonally with retailers to ensure appropriate turn/sell-thru
- Recommend launch order sell-in by units by door
ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT
- Hold weekly, bi-monthly, or monthly touch-base meetings with each account to ensure seasonal strategies are being executed
- Establish agenda and recap VP of Sales following every meeting
- Seek out feedback from retailers/accounts on competitive analysis
SALES ANALYSIS
- Review sales top-side and by door weekly
- Review sales/stock and mix of business by account monthly
CROSS-FUNCTIONAL PARTNERSHIPS
- Work closely with field teams, reacting to call-outs and feedback relative to stock levels
- Partner with Operations, Finance and Marketing team on various projects and sales-driving strategies
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field
- 2-3 years related work experience, preferably wording in the beauty or fashion industry
- Strong MS Office application skills, including Excel, Word, Powerpoint and Outlook
- Highly organized with strong attention to detail
- Analytical ability and understanding of how data impacts planning
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and ability to convey complex information to a broad audience in a simple manner
- Strong interpersonal and relationship-building skills
- Ability to prioritize, meet deadlines, and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Desire to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change
To Apply: Please send your resume to mknightly@icperfumes.com, subject line Specialist, Sales Planning.
ICP is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.
Compensation includes competitive salary, subsidized benefits including medical/dental/vision/life/LTD, 401K plan, generous PTO, professional development, and more!