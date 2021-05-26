ICP Is Hiring A Specialist, Sales Planning In New York, NY

ICP is an exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrances in the Americas. Together through strategic vision, dynamic leadership and keen market knowledge, they catapulted ICP into a leading luxury boutique firm that has revolutionized the now thriving niche fragrance category.

JOB LEVEL: Specialist, Sales Planning

FLSA STATUS: Non-exempt

REPORTS TO: SENIOR DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ACCOUNTS

LOCATED: HQ – NYC

JOB OVERVIEW: This full-time role is within the sales administration function of International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands – The House of Creed, Mizensir, Floris, Domaine Prive and Akro. This role will be independently responsible for various key accounts, providing sales analysis, seasonal planning and other functions to drive the business. This team member will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication (TRAC) and will be committed to ICP’s Leadership Competency Model (LCM).

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

NET-SHIP & RETAIL SALES TARGETS

Will be responsible to achieving retail sales and net-ship targets for individual accounts

Update President and CEO weekly on net-ship projections by account for month and season

SEASONAL PLANNING

Create retail sales plans by brand, by account, by month prior to every season

Create net-ship plans by brand, by account, by month prior to every season

Create SKU forecasts by style, by brand, by account prior to every season

ASSORTMENT ANALYSIS

Create new-door start-up orders for retailers

Analyze assortments seasonally with retailers to ensure appropriate turn/sell-thru

Recommend launch order sell-in by units by door

ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

Hold weekly, bi-monthly, or monthly touch-base meetings with each account to ensure seasonal strategies are being executed

Establish agenda and recap VP of Sales following every meeting

Seek out feedback from retailers/accounts on competitive analysis

SALES ANALYSIS

Review sales top-side and by door weekly

Review sales/stock and mix of business by account monthly

CROSS-FUNCTIONAL PARTNERSHIPS

Work closely with field teams, reacting to call-outs and feedback relative to stock levels

Partner with Operations, Finance and Marketing team on various projects and sales-driving strategies

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field

2-3 years related work experience, preferably wording in the beauty or fashion industry

Strong MS Office application skills, including Excel, Word, Powerpoint and Outlook

Highly organized with strong attention to detail

Analytical ability and understanding of how data impacts planning

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and ability to convey complex information to a broad audience in a simple manner

Strong interpersonal and relationship-building skills

Ability to prioritize, meet deadlines, and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Desire to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

To Apply: Please send your resume to mknightly@icperfumes.com, subject line Specialist, Sales Planning.

ICP is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.

Compensation includes competitive salary, subsidized benefits including medical/dental/vision/life/LTD, 401K plan, generous PTO, professional development, and more!