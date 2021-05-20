iloveplum Is Hiring An Associate Director Of Operations in New York, NY

NO FRILL, JUST CHILL. We're iloveplum, a brand inspired by what little girls want in real life.

The Associate Director (AD) of Operations is responsible for the process, structure, and alignment of performance management for iloveplum and its employees, and will oversee day-to-day operations of the company and its finances. This function reports directly to the founder/CEO and an outside consultant, with a primary goal of driving growth, performance, and efficiencies across all areas of the company.

What You’ll Do

Collaborate with founder/CEO to establish KPIs, budget targets, and performance goals 1-5 years into the future

Oversee day-to-day operations of the company

Manage 3-5 Direct Reports, including performance reviews

Develop solutions to business-critical questions that drive revenues and growth, and cut costs

Help build brand awareness and credibility

Own, manage and apply continuous improvement principles to the performance management process across Operations as well as the Tooling & Reporting Landscape

Orchestrate and engage in KPI alignment discussions with founder/CEO across Ops, steering and guiding team members on what they should be measuring

Implement standardization and best-practice across a central Business Intelligence team, including look-and-feel of reports, road mapping, change management etc.

Hands-on with data: running a variety of specialty analytics tools to drive efficiencies and revenue synergies

What You’ll Need

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and/or Finance; CPA, MBA or MS preferred· Experience in fashion (preferably children) and/or production a big plus

Ability to work in South Florida or NYC preferred, though virtual will be considered

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Experience managing at least 3-5 employees

Experience in capital raising a big plus

Ability to build strong relationships with operational stakeholders, in a dynamic and fast paced start-up environment

Experience with organizational change management, with strong project-management skills

Experience managing and building relationships with third parties· Solution-oriented, and data-driven

Experience working alongside and collaborating with Data Analytics/teams

Experience in an analytics, business intelligence, data science or technical role performing quantitative analysis preferred

Sound technical skills in Excel and Microsoft Office

An inquisitive mind, strong analytical skills, and experience in delivering, improving, and transforming organizational processes

Compensation and Benefits:

Competitive Salary and scaling bonus for performance targets achieved

Extra stipend paid for insurance

30 Working Days of Flex/PTO

To Apply: Please email alexia@blossominc.com with a cover letter and resume.