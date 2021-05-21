Inkerman Is Hiring A Retail Store Manager In New York, NY

Inkerman is a footwear and lifestyle brand that designs and manufactures luxury handmade shoes at an affordable price.

Inkerman is a footwear and lifestyle brand that designs and manufactures luxury handmade shoes at an affordable price. Having recently launched their new flagship store in SoHo, NY, they are looking to add a retail store manager/sales lead to join their team in a versatile and active position in the new space on Thompson Street.

Looking for charismatic, creative – self-starters - outside of the box thinkers. Importance on being reliable and organized to commit to a small team and able to work collectively to achieve mutual goals.

Responsibilities

Focus on being lead sales person and managing the retail store.

Inventory management and online order fulfillment

Customer service - going above and beyond to ensure our customers seamless interactions with Inkerman. Able to manage interactions across all platforms.

Upward mobility - everyone we have ever hired for a corporate position started in the shop! It’s a great place to start if you have a keen interest in e- commerce / entrepreneurship / startups.

Requirements

College Degree

Minimum of 1 year in retail (preferred)

Positive, personable, outgoing, quick on your feet

Excellent communication skills

Weekend availability

Knowledge in social media, event planning, partnerships.

Position is Full-Time (part-time possible)

To Apply: Please send your resume to Nest@inkermannyc.com, subject line Retail Store Manager.