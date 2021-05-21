Inkerman Is Hiring A Retail Store Manager In New York, NY
Inkerman is a footwear and lifestyle brand that designs and manufactures luxury handmade shoes at an affordable price. Having recently launched their new flagship store in SoHo, NY, they are looking to add a retail store manager/sales lead to join their team in a versatile and active position in the new space on Thompson Street.
Looking for charismatic, creative – self-starters - outside of the box thinkers. Importance on being reliable and organized to commit to a small team and able to work collectively to achieve mutual goals.
Responsibilities
- Focus on being lead sales person and managing the retail store.
- Inventory management and online order fulfillment
- Customer service - going above and beyond to ensure our customers seamless interactions with Inkerman. Able to manage interactions across all platforms.
- Upward mobility - everyone we have ever hired for a corporate position started in the shop! It’s a great place to start if you have a keen interest in e- commerce / entrepreneurship / startups.
Requirements
- College Degree
- Minimum of 1 year in retail (preferred)
- Positive, personable, outgoing, quick on your feet
- Excellent communication skills
- Weekend availability
- Knowledge in social media, event planning, partnerships.
- Position is Full-Time (part-time possible)
To Apply: Please send your resume to Nest@inkermannyc.com, subject line Retail Store Manager.