Must Read: The International Knitwear Labels to Watch, Abercrombie Launches New Gen Z Brand

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

These are the international knitwear labels to watch

Fashion may have gotten a little lazy during the pandemic, but knitwear did not: The sweater category went from sleepy to bold and very much awake. The New York Times' Elizabeth Paton and Jessica Testa spotlight several international knitwear labels, including Lukhanyo Mdingi from Cape Town and YanYan from Hong Kong, that are making wool and cashmere the coolest things we own. {The New York Times}

Abercrombie launches new Gen Z brand

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is launching a new brand called "Social Tourist" aimed at Gen Z shoppers. The label, which features fashions that can be found trending online, tapped TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio to help create the collection and star in the campaign. Social Tourist pieces range price from about $10 to $80 and will be available May 20. {WWD}

How the Mugler catsuit became the new pop uniform

From Billie Eilish to Dua Lipa, the Mugler catsuit has become ubiquitous with female pop stars. Priya Elan looks at how Casey Cadwallader created the sartorial successor to Madonna's iconic bustier in a piece for The Guardian. "It is a very Instagram-era piece of clothing," Elan writes. "But it's also classic Mugler." {The Guardian}

Why a halal beauty wave seems long overdue

Halal cosmetics are bound to be the next big thing in beauty as the purchasing power across markets with large Muslim populations, like the Middle East and Southeast Asia, continues to rise, and as the demand for more inclusive and clean beauty products increases. Zoe Suen delves into the challenges halal brands face and spotlights the entrepreneurs who are working to bring the category into the mainstream for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Gucci and Crunchyroll collaborate on Bananya collection

Gucci has teamed up with Crunchyroll, the global anime streaming brand, to launch a selection of special items featuring characters from "Bananya," an original Japanese anime series about the lives of tiny playful cats who live in bananas. The collection includes seven womenswear items – four short-sleeve cotton T-shirts and three felted cotton sweatshirts — that are adorned with "Bananya" characters. There are also two styles of sneakers, a pair of slides, a chain necklace and a brooch. The collection will be available in May online at Gucci.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Crocs "Free Pair for Healthcare" program returns

Crocs is bringing back its "Free Pair for Healthcare" program, the initiative first launched in 2020 to recognize and provide comfort to healthcare heroes for their extraordinary efforts in the battle against Covid-19. From May 10-May 14, Crocs will give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work™ shoes per day to frontline caregivers in the U.S. The website will open for requests at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET each day and will remain open until that day's free pair allotment has been fulfilled. {Fashionista inbox}

