Jennifer Behr Is Hiring An ECommerce Coordinator In Brooklyn, NY

Jennifer Behr is looking for a creative and digitally savvy Ecommerce Coordinator to join a rapidly growing team. The ideal candidate comes from the luxury Beauty or Fashion industries with direct-to-consumer experience on Shopify Plus.

The Jennifer Behr studio is based in Brooklyn and committed to producing luxury handmade pieces in New York City. The design and creation of our product is the core of our business and we are looking for someone who can translate the specialness of this product into a thoughtfully curated and conversion-oriented online experience. The ideal candidate has a deep understanding of the luxury e-commerce customer journey.

This position will report directly to the Director of Ecommerce. This is a rare opportunity to be a part of a small but talented team; a disposition to efficient decision making and project execution is necessary.

Compensation will be commensurate with industry experience.

● Site Maintenance and Merchandising

○ Upload, merchandise and maintain a catalog of over 600 SKUs.

○ Edit product descriptions, incorporating the brand story and including inspirational, production and material qualities.

○ Ensure weights, dimensions, and relevant specifications are accurate at all times.

○ Visual merchandise for marketing initiatives and regular refreshes.

○ Ensure accuracy of color and material attributes for effective filtering.

○ Work with Customer Service to identify and assist with experience issues.

○ Monitor search queries and manage synonyms to optimize the user experience.

● Farfetch

○ Upload seasonal product assortment on Farfetch.

○ Work with Account Manager to merchandise Jennifer Behr product across Farfetch’s curated edits and provide creative assets as needed.

○ Work with Fulfillment team to continually improve performance.

● Content

○ Assist with planning and execution of social and email content calendar.

○ Work with Brand Storyteller on day-to-day content creation in Photoshop and InDesign, and posting on social media channels as needed.

○ Assist with updating content across the site including the homepage, navigation images, Press Pages, As Seen On modules, and Tutorial content.

○ Work with wholesale team on photographing each collection, ensuring that all styles have accurate images for product upload.

○ Work with press team on photographing on-model and editorial still life content seasonally.

○ Keep digital asset management system up to date and organized.

● Assist with campaign scheduling and flow optimization on Klaviyo and Attentive.

● Collaborate with Customer Service on VIP initiatives.

● Maintain documentation of the user guide for all processes.

● Assist with weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual selling reports.

Requirements:

● 2+ years of luxury e-commerce experience, Shopify+ preferred

● Fluency with Adobe Photoshop and InDesign for graphic design and typography.

● Social media experience a plus (Instagram and TikTok)

● Knowledge of Klaviyo, Attentive, and Salesforce a plus

● Bachelor’s Degree or higher

● Must be available over Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend

Please submit resume and salary requirements to megan@jenniferbehr.com