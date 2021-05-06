Jennifer Fisher Is Hiring A Sales Associate In New York, NY
Sales Associate
We are looking for a dynamic Sales Associate to join our team and thrive in our unique retail environment. This candidate exhibits genuine enthusiasm, eagerness to learn and passion for the Jennifer Fisher Brand.
Key Responsibilities:
- Exceptional Customer Service Skills; Ability to make the client feel comfortable & allow space to explore, support and guide during the Shopping Experience
- Consistently follows safety procedures
- Act as stylist, offering product knowledge and honest feedback
- Ability to offer personalized client experience & identify individual client needs
- Experience with clientelling; Ability to build and maintain strong client relationships
- Friendly & approachable with great attention to detail
- Facilitate POS checkout process
- Clean & organize store; attention to visual merchandising
- Packaging & shipping while maintaining high quality standards
- Ability to multi-task, self-motivating, with a ‘can-do’ attitude
- Team player with strong organizational & time management skills
- Able to work weekends & holidays
- Minimum of 2 years retail sales experience
To Apply: Please send your resume to ashton@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Sales Associate.