Jennifer Fisher Is Hiring A Sales Associate In New York, NY

Sales Associate

We are looking for a dynamic Sales Associate to join our team and thrive in our unique retail environment. This candidate exhibits genuine enthusiasm, eagerness to learn and passion for the Jennifer Fisher Brand.

Key Responsibilities:

Exceptional Customer Service Skills; Ability to make the client feel comfortable & allow space to explore, support and guide during the Shopping Experience

Consistently follows safety procedures

Act as stylist, offering product knowledge and honest feedback

Ability to offer personalized client experience & identify individual client needs

Experience with clientelling; Ability to build and maintain strong client relationships

Friendly & approachable with great attention to detail

Facilitate POS checkout process

Clean & organize store; attention to visual merchandising

Packaging & shipping while maintaining high quality standards

Ability to multi-task, self-motivating, with a ‘can-do’ attitude

Team player with strong organizational & time management skills

Able to work weekends & holidays

Minimum of 2 years retail sales experience

To Apply: Please send your resume to ashton@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Sales Associate.