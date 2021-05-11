Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Lopez in a Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Mint Green Dress

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The early '00s have been steadily making a comeback, whether it's the return of low-rise jeans or the halter top revival happening in our closets. But the greatest sign all things aughts are on the up-and-up is the news out of Hollywood on Monday that Bennifer — the celebrity moniker given to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — are back on after nearly twenty years of being apart.

Now, did the Ana de Armas cutout incident leave me extremely skeptical of any public relationship involving Ben Affleck? Sure. Am I still going to use this news as an excuse to talk about one of the best Academy Award dresses of all time? Obviously!

Lopez attended the 2003 Oscars on the arm of then-fiancé and apparently now-new-flame Affleck wearing this mint green gown from Valentino. It was inspired by a dress worn by Jackie Kennedy in 1967, and the vintage feel of the design lends a timelessness to the look, with its one shoulder silhouette, as well as the layered and richly embroidered skirt. The triple threat superstar finished the outfit with Harry Winston jewels, a white clutch and silver sandals. The only thing dating the look to its mid-aughts time period is the makeup with her matching mint eyeshadow seen best, of course, in the rather infamous photo of Affleck giving her a wide-eyed smooch on the red carpet. (They're also slightly too orangey-bronzed — the both of them.)

Who knows if Bennifer 2.0 will make it, those crazy kids, but mint is a shade for all seasons. Shop J.Lo-inspired pieces in the gallery below:

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.